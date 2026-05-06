Alia Bhatt dazzles in all-black ensemble, Ranbir Kapoor looks stylish in polo tee at a Mumbai event

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai on May 5 night to attend a movie screening. For the occasion, Alia looked chic in an all-black ensemble, and Ranbir complemented her in a smart look featuring a polo tee and pants. Let's decode their outfits.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor clicked together on an outing.

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What did Alia Bhatt wear?

Alia's all-black ensemble features a stylishly tailored blouse from the clothing label, Chorus. According to a fashion Instagram page, Bollywood Women Closet, it is called the ‘odette jacket’ and is worth ₹34,400.

The blouse features a split mandarin collar, front button closures left open under the bust to give a peek of Alia's torso, a peplum silhouette with pleats at the hem, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a relaxed fit. She complemented the blouse with matching black pants featuring a flared fit, a high-rise waist, and a below-the-ankle hem.

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{{^usCountry}} Alia accessorised the look with cocktail rings, gold hoop earrings, black leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, and a horsebit chain shoulder bag from Gucci. For her tresses, she left them loose with a middle parting. As for the glam, she chose a minimal look featuring feathered brows, glossy pink lips, a dewy base, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Ranbir Kapoor's outfit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia accessorised the look with cocktail rings, gold hoop earrings, black leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, and a horsebit chain shoulder bag from Gucci. For her tresses, she left them loose with a middle parting. As for the glam, she chose a minimal look featuring feathered brows, glossy pink lips, a dewy base, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Ranbir Kapoor's outfit {{/usCountry}}

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On the other hand, Ranbir wore a greyish blue Polo T-shirt with a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He paired it with beige, relaxed-fit trousers, sneakers, and a luxurious watch. A clean-shaven look with a backswept hairdo rounded off his simple look for the outing.

About Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are award-winning actors and have been working in the industry for many years. The couple tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a few years. They had an intimate ceremony at their home attended by close friends and family. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love and War, which also stars her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal.

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Alia will also be seen in YRF's upcoming spy thriller Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the film is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film is an action thriller. It is the first female-led action film of India. In the movie, Alia pairs up with Sharvari to go toe-to-toe with their nemesis, Bobby Deol, in a brutal showdown.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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