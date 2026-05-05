Internet 'feels bad' for Indian model Bhavitha Mandava as Chanel makes her wear jeans for Met Gala debut: 'Feels racist'

While some fashion critics argued Bhavitha's Met Gala look was an attempt at casual chic or a nod to the effortless French aesthetic, the public sentiment was overwhelmingly negative.

Bhavitha’s ensemble, styled by Chanel , consisted of a sheer, oversized chiffon button-up with a high-low hem and delicate ruffles at the cuffs. It was paired with high-waisted, relaxed-fit denim jeans in a vintage wash. She wore the ensemble with Chanel’s signature two-tone slingback heels and high-jewellery diamond earrings.

While her peers arrived in custom archival pieces and floor-length silks, Bhavitha appeared on Met Gala 2026 carpet in a sheer, pale-beige collared blouse and a pair of straight-leg light-wash blue jeans.

The 2026 Met Gala was expected to be a night of ethereal gowns and high-fashion fantasy. However, the internet has been set ablaze not by a couture masterpiece, but by a pair of denim jeans. Indian model Bhavitha Mandava, who made history in 2025 as the first Indian model to open a Chanel show, made her Met Gala debut as a brand ambassador on May 4 (May 5 in India). Also read | Did you know the dreamlike 'made in India' Met Gala 2026 carpet was created in Kerala by 500 artisans in 90 days?

Social media erupts: ‘She’s in a mall outfit’ As soon as photos of Bhavitha's Met Gala look hit social media, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with criticism directed at the luxury French fashion house. Many X users pointed out the stark contrast between Bhavitha’s outfit and the intricate, hand-beaded fringe dress worn by fellow model Awar Odhiang, who posed alongside her on the carpet.

The conversation quickly shifted from fashion critique to accusations of bias and 'microaggressions' against the Indian model as many responded to an X user, who said, "Why did they send Bhavitha to the Met Gala in jeans?? This feels like a microaggression." Someone reacted with, "It feels a bit racist. Every other ambassador is in custom couture, and she’s in a mall outfit?"

‘It’s so cruel, she doesn’t look happy to be there’ Another said, "I feel bad for her. Imagine seeing other celebrities from India and other countries dressed so amazingly, while she’s stuck in that outfit. I would’ve cried if I were her. It honestly feels like sabotage from the brand and even racism."

Slamming Chanel, an X user also said, "She’s the brand ambassador, and it’s her Met Gala debut. They didn’t even try…" Another added, "Honestly, Chanel is dead to me for this. This move is incredibly weird and completely off-brand." A person also wrote, "Why would they do this to her? They could have at least given her a dress." Another said, "It’s so cruel, she doesn’t look happy to be there. Her face says it all."

For a model of Bhavitha's stature — marking a significant milestone for South Asian representation in the global fashion industry —fans felt she deserved a 'princess moment' rather than a look that felt underdressed for the world’s most prestigious fashion event. While Chanel has yet to release an official statement regarding the styling choice, the French label did post Bhavitha's Met Gala 2026 look on Instagram Stories on May 5.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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