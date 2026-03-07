Bhavitha Mandava creates history, becomes the first Indian model to be named Chanel house ambassador

She further added, “I’m truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart.”

On May 7, Bhavitha Mandava took to Instagram to share the milestone, writing, “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy.”

In a landmark moment for the global fashion industry, Indian model Bhavitha Mandava has been announced as a house ambassador for the iconic French luxury brand Chanel . With this achievement, she becomes the first Indian model to hold the prestigious title, marking a significant step forward for Indian representation in international luxury fashion. (Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in sparkling emerald jewels and lemon-toned floral saree at Mudit Adani–Ananya Diwanji wedding. Watch )

Mandava made her debut on the Chanel runway for Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection last season. She later created history by becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show, leading the Métiers d’Art collection in New York City in December.

In January, the 26-year-old model also closed the Chanel haute couture show in a bridal look, further cementing her presence on the global fashion stage. Since then, she has appeared on the covers of leading fashion magazines, including British Vogue and i-D.

How Bhavitha’s modelling journey began Chanel has a long tradition of appointing models as ambassadors for the house. In the past, icons like Inès de la Fressange, who embodied the collections of Karl Lagerfeld in the 1980s, and Claudia Schiffer, one of the brand’s most recognisable faces in the early 1990s, represented the label.

Interestingly, Mandava’s journey into fashion began unexpectedly. While pursuing a master’s degree in integrated design and media at New York University Tandon School of Engineering, she was spotted on the subway by a modelling scout. Within just two weeks, Matthieu Blazy, then the creative director of Bottega Veneta, cast her in a runway show, launching a career that has now led to one of fashion’s most prestigious roles.