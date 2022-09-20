Alia Bhatt in pink kaftan set slays an effortless ethnic look for outing with Ranbir Kapoor, it costs 16k: All pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The couple and Ayan are enjoying the success of their new film while promoting it across the country. Alia, who is pregnant with her and Ranbir's first child, slipped into an effortless printed ethnic look for the occasion - a pink-hued kaftan set. Ranbir accompanied his wife, dressed in a casual tee and denim jeans. The couple and their director posed together happily for the paparazzi. Keep scrolling to see images from their outing.

Alia Bhatt dons a gorgeous kaftan set for an outing with Ranbir Kapoor

On Monday night, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji in Mumbai. After posing with Ayan, Ranbir and Alia got pictures clicked together while holding hands and looking adorable. Alia had also dropped a few pictures of her look on Instagram. The new mom-to-be glowed in the printed pink semi-traditional kaftan set perfect for occasions like Mehendi festivities, wedding day parties or lowkey poojas at home. If you wish to get the look for your closet, we know where you can find the exact outfit. Check out the details below. (Also Read: Loved Alia Bhatt's pregnancy look in hot pink mini dress and trench coat for Brahmastra promotions? It costs ₹7k)

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt's pink printed kaftan set is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Sonam Luthria and is currently available on their website. It is called the Pink Kaftan Kurta Set, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹16,500.

The price of the kaftam set Alia Bhatt wore. (sonamluthria.in)

Alia's pink kaftan kurta features an open V neckline adorned with gold gota work, contrast lining and cowrie shell embellishments, multi-coloured diamond print, cinched quarter length sleeves, side ribbon details, a long hem length, and a baggy silhouette for a relaxed fit. She wore it with matching multi-hued diamond printed pink straight-fit pants.

Alia Bhatt glows in the pink kaftan kurta set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia glammed up the ensemble with minimal styling by accessorising it with peep-toe beige block heel sandals, a statement ring, and traditional jhumkis. Lastly, side parted open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, beige nails, glowing skin, and a hint of blush on the cheeks completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor earlier this year in April. The ceremonies took place at their Mumbai residence Vastu, in the presence of close friends and family.