Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma; stars turn waistcoat into a wardrobe must-have. Here's proof

Waistcoats or vests are comfy, super elegant and update the business-casual look to achieve a chic but laid-back vibe. The rise of the vest is nowhere close to slowing down, and the instantaneous polish it adds to any look has found a new fan in us. This 'borrowed from the boys' trend also has a fan following among your favourite celebrities and Gen-Z wardrobes. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood stars have sported this style statement in uber-cool ways that you can easily accommodate in your wardrobe. So, we decided to list some of our past favourite waistcoat looks on some of the most popular fashionistas to help you revamp your wardrobe.

The rise of the waistcoat trend

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai today after attending the Wimbledon final match with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam embraced the waistcoat trend but gave it a classy and comfy mix fit for the airport. She wore an all-black notch-lapel oversized blazer and cropped-hem straight-leg pants. A matching waistcoat with front button closures completed the outfit. Sunglasses, loafers, glasses, a tote bag, open tresses and minimal makeup added the finishing touch.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a chic waistcoat fit for summers.

Alia Bhatt, in a chocolate brown linen co-ord set by her favourite homegrown label Summer Somewhere, was snapped on an outing in Mumbai. It features a waistcoat-style top with matching pants to create a laidback yet trend-forward look. This style is perfect for the office or brunch with your girlfriends. Choose an over-the-body bag, sliders, gold accessories, a sleek hairdo, and a no-makeup look to elevate the casual vibes.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma gave the waistcoat a party mix and wore it to a dinner date with her husband, Virat Kohli. She wore a pinstriped off-white waistcoat featuring black front button closures and a snug fitting. High-waisted flared white pants, high heels, minimal makeup, a sleek metal watch, ear cuffs, and open locks completed the night-out look. Take cues from Anushka and include her outfit in your dinner-date wardrobe.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stuns in a co-ord waistcoat and pant set.

Katrina Kaif added the waistcoat trend to her airport wardrobe. The star chose a Khaki green-coloured co-ord ensemble to fly out of Mumbai. It features a waistcoat and high-waisted straight-fitted pants. Her waistcoat came with a twist as it features asymmetric button-fastenings instead of the traditional front buttons. Katrina styled the outfit with an oversized denim jacket draped on her arms, white sneakers, a braided hairdo, sunglasses, and minimal glam.

Zendaya

Zendaya nails a twist in waistcoat trend.

If co-ords are not your cup of tea, you can take notes from Zendaya and add a glamorous twist to your waistcoat. During a film promotion event, the Spider-Man actor slipped into a grey tapered waistcoat featuring a back-revealing silhouette, a plunging neckline, front button closures, and a belt to cinch the waist. She rounded it off with pants, heels, side-parted open locks, hoop earrings, and striking makeup.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor shows two ways to wear a waistcoat.

Shanaya Kapoor gave us two ways to wear the waistcoat, and you should take notes. The star included the style trend with denim-on-denim attire and a pinstriped suit. The first look shows Shanaya in a beige cropped waistcoat and matching baggy pants teamed with a trench coat, a mini top handle bag, sneakers, and dainty earrings.

Shanaya wore a denim waistcoat, boot-cut-style denim jeans, and a matching trench coat in the second set of pictures. She styled the ensemble with suede beige boots, a red shoulder bag, open locks, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and rose-hued lip shade.