Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in Elie Saab dress as she finally shares pictures of her look from Ambanis' Italy bash

Alia Bhatt has finally revealed what she wore for the 'party in Portofino.' The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share pictures from a beautiful evening in Italy, when she attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia Bhatt wore a sage green dress from the Spring Summer 2024 collection of Elie Saab.

Alia's Cinderella moment?

The photos show Alia in a sage dress, off shoulder dress with a corset top and a silk drape around her neck. The dress is from coveted Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab's Spring Summer 2024 collection. Alia tied her hair in a slick do and opted for simple drop earrings.

More photos from her post show her getting a little romantic with husband Ranbir Kapoor, who is wearing a mask for the masquerade ball. He wore a velvet maroon jacket over white shirt and black pants.

Fans of the actors were in love with their looks. “Beautiful people,” wrote one. “Looking like Cinderella and Prince charming of Indian version,” wrote another.

Elie Saab dress on runway.

Party in Portofino

Anant Ambani is the youngest child of India's richest person, billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. They threw a lavish pre-wedding party on a cruise between Italy and France earlier this month. It was attended by other Bollywood celebrities as well, such as Shah Rukh Khan's family, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and others.

Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Raha later that year. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at the construction site of their new home, along with Raha and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Alia will be seen next in Jigra with Vedang Raina and in Love and War, with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. She also has a YRF spy universe movie with Sharvari Wagh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra but there is no update on the film's production.