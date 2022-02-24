Alia Bhatt looks magical in white anarkali for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to have its big release in theatres, and the film's leading lady, Alia Bhatt, cannot stay calm. With only a few days remaining to the movie's premiere, Alia is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film, including serving major looks inspired by her character Gangubai. Her latest outfit, a white anarkali, is also causing quite the stir on social media and making Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor swoon over the fashion moment.

On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, took to her Instagram page to share several photos of herself from a promotional shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She slipped into a gorgeous anarkali in a pristine white shade, a favourite hue of the star during the film's promotions. She captioned the post, "2 days to go! #gangubaikathiawadi." Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Alia's look.

Alia's ensemble in the photos features an anarkali with a plunging sweetheart neckline, sheer full sleeves, gold sequinned embroidery, an organza overlay over the kurta tied with ribbon on the front, gold floral print, and a flowy silhouette.

Alia teamed the anarkali with a matching zari dupatta featuring gold patti borders and draped it on her shoulders. A pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold and a matching ring rounded off the actor's accessory picks with the ensemble.

Alia stuns in a pristine white anarkali suit.

In the end, a side-parted hairdo styled with romantic curls, a dainty red bindi, nude pink lip shade, dewy base make-up, mascara-adorned lashes, and a rosy glow completed the glam.

Alia's post garnered over 1 million likes and several thousand comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the traditional sartorial moment. Ranbir Kapoor's sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also commented. Riddhima dropped a fire emoticon, and Karisma posted a white heart emoji.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Alia Bhatt's post.

Meanwhile, apart from Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will be out on February 25. Additionally, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's supernatural drama Brahmastra.