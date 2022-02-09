Alia Bhatt poses with pet cat in floral ivory saree and strappy blouse, says 'Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai': All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt has started promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi, and already her looks have become the talk of the town. Yesterday, the star channelled her inner Gangu dressed in a white silk saree and red rose-adorned tresses to promote the much-anticipated film. And today, she shared another ivory look, making it clear that white will be a major theme during Gangubai promotions. Apart from her breathtaking ensemble, the other highlight of Alia's photoshoot was her picture with her pet cat, Edward. And we love it.

On Wednesday, Alia posted several photos on her Instagram showcasing her latest traditional look for promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. The star draped herself in an ivory floral embroidered saree and a strappy embellished blouse, conceptualised by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Alia also posed with her pet cat Edward in the photos. She captioned it, "Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas February 25."

Take a look:

Alia chose a sheer cotton saree in the ivory shade, and it features embroidered borders, floral thread work done in blush pink, green and pastel blue shades, and sequinned embellishments.

The six yards is from the shelves of designer label Anjul Bhandari, and the star wore it in a traditional draping style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder in a way that flaunted the intricate embroidery.

Alia teamed the six yards with a sleeveless blouse that had a plunging neckline and back, intricate chikankari embroidery done in the ivory shade, barely-there straps, and beaded adornments dangling from the hem.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor chose minimal yet fetching jewels to style the Indian ethnic look. She wore statement floral-shaped silver earrings, an oxidised silver ring, and a pink rose hair accessory.

In the end, Alia tied her auburn tresses in a centre-parted messy low bun, and chose nude pink lip shade, blushed glow, dewy make-up, dainty bindi, a hint of mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks.

What do you think of her ensemble?