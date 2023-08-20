Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor set airport fashion goals in trendy and casual looks as they catch flight out of Mumbai: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport today. Ranbir and Alia set airport-style goals for their travels dressed in coordinated blue and white-coloured ensembles. The pictures and videos show Alia and Ranbir stepping out of their vehicle outside the airport and posing for the paparazzi before heading inside. Scroll through to check out what Alia and Ranbir wore to catch the flight.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's casual and trendy looks at the airport

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzi pages shared Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's videos from the Mumbai airport on social media. While Alia chose a denim jacket styled over a white tank top and matching parachute pants, Ranbir wore a blue-coloured tracksuit set to keep himself comfy during his flight journey. Read our download on their airport-ready ensembles and how they styled their fits below.

Alia Bhatt chose a white tank top featuring a plunging U-neckline, a figure-snatching silhouette, and broad straps. She styled it with matching white-coloured parachute pants featuring an elastic mid-rise waistline, drawstring detail, a baggy silhouette, and cinched hem. A denim jacket featuring a collared neckline, a dark blue patchwork, full-length sleeves, an open zip closure on the front, and a fitted silhouette.

Alia carried minimal accessories with the airport look, including white chunky sneakers and a Gucci X Adidas over-the-body bag. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted low messy bun, feathered brows, glossy pink lips, blushed glowing skin, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor complemented his wife in a blue-coloured raised collar jacket featuring full sleeves, front zip closure, and side pockets. He paired it with matching jogger pants with cinched hem. White lace-up sneakers, a black beanie, and a rugged beard gave the finishing touch to his fuss-free airport look.

On the work front

While Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone on Netflix, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal next.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.