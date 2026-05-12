Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance

As the buzz around the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues to grow, Alia Bhatt has already begun serving major fashion moments even before stepping onto the red carpet. The actor on May 11 arrived in the French Riviera ahead of the prestigious event, turning heads with her sleek and sophisticated airport style.

Alia Bhatt turns heads with chic airport style ahead of Cannes 2026.(Instagram)

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Ditching flashy travel fashion for understated luxury, Alia opted for a sophisticated all-black monochrome ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance with comfort. (Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in ₹4.5 lakh butter yellow look that screams summer sparkle. See all the glam pics )

Decoding Alia Bhatt's all-black airport look

For her airport appearance, Alia wore a structured black blazer from Carolina Herrera paired with matching Camila skinny capri pants from the label’s Spring 2026 collection. The tailored silhouette featured subtle button detailing down the front and slightly puffed shoulders that added a polished and refined touch to the monochrome outfit. The cropped skinny pants further enhanced the sleek aesthetic while keeping the ensemble practical for travel.

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{{^usCountry}} Alia accessorised with the iconic Jackie 1961 medium shoulder bag from Gucci. She also wore round-frame black sunglasses from the same label, instantly elevating the off-duty celebrity vibe of the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia accessorised with the iconic Jackie 1961 medium shoulder bag from Gucci. She also wore round-frame black sunglasses from the same label, instantly elevating the off-duty celebrity vibe of the outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For footwear, the actor picked black satin slingback pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Keeping her glam subtle, Alia let her natural beauty shine through with soft makeup, radiant skin and a nude lip. She styled her silky hair open with a centre partition, completing her chic airport appearance. What Alia wore at Cannes 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For footwear, the actor picked black satin slingback pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Keeping her glam subtle, Alia let her natural beauty shine through with soft makeup, radiant skin and a nude lip. She styled her silky hair open with a centre partition, completing her chic airport appearance. What Alia wore at Cannes 2025 {{/usCountry}}

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Alia made a memorable debut at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 with a series of standout fashion moments. For her first red carpet appearance, the actor wore a dreamy ivory-nude couture gown by Schiaparelli featuring a sculpted mermaid silhouette, delicate floral accents and dramatic layered detailing that channelled old-Hollywood glamour.

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She later switched gears with a dazzling, embellished blue gown by Giorgio Armani Privé for the Lights on Women’s Worth event, serving a more glamorous and contemporary aesthetic.

For the closing ceremony, Alia turned heads in a custom draped ensemble by Gucci that blended Indian inspiration with global couture. The crystal-studded nude-and-silver look featured Swarovski embellishments, the brand’s signature GG monogram and a silhouette inspired by the traditional saree.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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