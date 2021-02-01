Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans

Alia Bhatt’s date night look comprises of a cosy sweater and a pair of jeans. No no, we are not just saying this on our own. Head on to her Instagram account and the latest post will prove us right. Alia is the queen of cosy casual wear and the actress has been proving this since a long time now. Be it braving the chilly weather abroad or welcoming the New Year 2021 with Ranbir Kapoor in Ranthambore while sitting next to a bonfire, the Kalank actor always has a chic winter outfit on.

The picture that we are talking about is from her Ranthambore trip and shows Alia clicking a mirror selfie while flaunting an extremely adorable sweater. Alia’s black baggy turtleneck was adorned with a bear dressed as a doctor with its glasses on. She had teamed it with a pair of grey jeans. We like this comfy date night look for Delhi winters.

The actor accessorised her outfit with a gold ring and a pair of silver hoop earrings. The actor looked radiant as she opted to step out sans-makeup and left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down. The 27-year-old shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, “date-o’clock (sic).”

If you look carefully at the image, you can see a few pieces from Alia Bhatt’s winter wardrobe. It mainly comprises of puffer jackets and long coats.

Alia Bhatt has a very relatable and girl-next-door off duty style. Check out some of her looks that have inspired us to upgrade our wardrobes:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak 2 that also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR, which are all set to release in 2021.

