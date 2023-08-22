Alia Bhatt serves the trendiest way to add black pantsuit to your closet, styles it with crop top and no-makeup look

After stunning the internet with endless chiffon sarees to promote her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is back to showcasing underrated glam with elegant and sleek attires. The actor slipped into a stylish and elegant black-coloured pantsuit for a photoshoot and showed fashion enthusiasts the trendiest way to add a suit to their closet. Scroll through to check out her pictures and steal some styling tips to style the steal-worthy silhouette.

Alia Bhatt in a black pantsuit

Alia Bhatt stuns in a black pantsuit styled with a crop top and no-makeup look for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared Alia Bhatt's pictures in the black pantsuit on Instagram with the caption, "Not just another black pant suit [black heart emoji]." The photoshoot shows her flaunting her glamorous attire from the shelves of the designer label Shantnu & Nikhil. You can easily create a similar look from basic elements from your closet - you will need a cropped blazer, a white top and flared pants. Wear the outfit for dinner dates or late-night drinks with your girlfriends.

Alia Bhatt's Shantnu & Nikhil pantsuit features a black blazer with notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a logo embellished on the bust, an open front, cropped silhouette, and an asymmetrical hem. She wore it with matching black pants featuring a high-rise waistline, a flared fitting, and a tailored design.

Alia layered the pantsuit over a white crop top, serving a monochrome fashion moment. It features a wide U neckline, fitted bust, knit design, ribbed hem, and a cropped silhouette exposing her toned abs. She accessorised the ensemble with gold jewellery, including dainty hoop earrings and a statement ring.

Lastly, Alia chose her signature no-makeup look to glam up the attire. She went for subtle peach-pink-toned eye shadow, matching glossy lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge tint on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glowing skin. Centre-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

