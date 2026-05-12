Alia Bhatt sets the bar high with first Cannes 2026 look: Her unforgettable gown is the prettiest thing you’ll see today

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12, and India’s sweetheart, actor Alia Bhatt, wasted no time in claiming her throne as a fashionista. While her arrival in France in a sharp Carolina Herrera power suit grabbed attention just hours ago, it is her first daylight appearance at the festival venue that has truly captured the ethereal Riviera spirit. Also read | Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance

Alia Bhatt captivates at Cannes 2026 in a breathtaking printed ball gown. (Instagram/ archivesalia)

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Making her way through the sun-drenched streets of Cannes toward a festival event, Alia Bhatt was spotted in a look that can only be described as a living masterpiece.

Alia Bhatt's look: a wearable oil painting

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{{^usCountry}} In the newly surfaced photos from May 12, Alia is seen wearing a breathtaking landscape-print ball gown that looks as if it were plucked directly from an art gallery. The gown features a classic, romantic silhouette with a corseted sweetheart bodice and delicate spaghetti straps that highlight her toned frame. The skirt erupts into a voluminous, structured flare, giving Alia a regal yet effortless gait. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the newly surfaced photos from May 12, Alia is seen wearing a breathtaking landscape-print ball gown that looks as if it were plucked directly from an art gallery. The gown features a classic, romantic silhouette with a corseted sweetheart bodice and delicate spaghetti straps that highlight her toned frame. The skirt erupts into a voluminous, structured flare, giving Alia a regal yet effortless gait. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The fabric is the true star — a sprawling canvas of digitally printed verdant landscapes. The hem is anchored in deep forest greens and earthy tones, transitioning upward into a hazy, sun-kissed blue sky that wraps around the bodice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fabric is the true star — a sprawling canvas of digitally printed verdant landscapes. The hem is anchored in deep forest greens and earthy tones, transitioning upward into a hazy, sun-kissed blue sky that wraps around the bodice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the intricate dress, Alia opted for a sophisticated low-swept bun with a clean side part, allowing her glowing, 'glass skin' makeup to take centre stage. Her jewellery remained minimalist, featuring dainty gold studs and a statement ring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping the focus on the intricate dress, Alia opted for a sophisticated low-swept bun with a clean side part, allowing her glowing, 'glass skin' makeup to take centre stage. Her jewellery remained minimalist, featuring dainty gold studs and a statement ring. {{/usCountry}}

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Behind the glamour

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The videos and photos shared on fan pages capture a candid, high-energy moment as Alia leaves her hotel. She isn't alone; she is flanked by her dedicated glam squad and security detail, including her makeup and hair artists who ensure every strand stays in place against the Mediterranean breeze.

In several shots, Alia is seen waving gracefully to fans and paparazzi. The backdrop of the French Riviera, with its iconic palm trees, luxury hotels, and the sparkling blue sea, provides the perfect contrast to the garden-inspired tones of her gown.

This appearance marks Alia’s second year at Cannes as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and by choosing a look that balances European 'Cinderella' silhouettes with artistry that feels universally poetic, she bridges the gap between Bollywood royalty and global high-fashion muse.

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As the festival progresses, all eyes remain on the actor – and if this ‘pretty in a painting’ look is just the beginning, the red carpet doesn't know what's coming.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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