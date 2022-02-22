Alia Bhatt stuns in another white saree for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, her earrings are unmissable

Actor Alia Bhatt is raising the bar high for ethnic fashion with her back-to-back jaw-dropping looks to promote her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The star has been actively promoting her movie since the beginning of this month, and her go-to look has been bespoke white sarees with standout accessories. Even her latest look played around with these elements and stunned her followers. We loved it too.

On Monday, Alia took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself wearing a white embroidered saree and captioned the post, "Kolkata Meri Jaan." She wore the ethnic ensemble to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi in Kolkata. Her look boasted of all the styling elements that the star has incorporated during the promotions. Keep scrolling to look at the images.

Alia chose a pristine white cotton saree embroidered with intricate thread work done all over the drape, pleats and the pallu of the six yards. The star wore the saree in a traditional draping style and teamed it with a white blouse. The sleeveless choli features a cropped length and a plunging V neckline.

Alia in a white embroidered saree.

Alia styled the white saree with striking accessories, balancing the minimal look of the drape. She chose statement layered silver earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls, a matching ring, and nude peep-toe pumps with golden straps.

Alia stuns in striking jewellery pieces.

Alia styled the white saree look with her hair tied in a side-parted sleek braided bun adorned with a white rose, another styling staple of her Gangubai looks. In the end, glossy pink lip shade, a hint of kohl, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and dewy base make-up completed the glam picks.

Alia's photos received more than 1 million likes and several comments from her followers. Her stylist Ami Patel commented, "Ufffff absolutely stunnnnning." Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Love. The earrings are beautiful."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Alia's post.

Meanwhile, Alia's Gangubai Kathiwadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will be out on February 25. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari.

