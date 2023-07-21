Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Ranveer Singh in a stunning lehenga as the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's show: Watch

Last night, Alia Bhatt turned heads as she graced the Bridal Couture Show hosted by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. The stunning actress took to the ramp alongside Ranveer Singh, both donning ethereal ensembles. The much-anticipated 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' duo walked hand in hand, stealing the show as the event's showstoppers. The star-studded affair saw the presence of Bollywood's A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet, Huma Qureshi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and others. However, it was Alia and Ranveer who really stole the limelight with their mesmerising presence. Read on to know more. (Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns in exquisite saree at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show; Ranveer Singh can't stop admiring her )

Alia Bhatt's graceful walk in ethereal lehenga

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sizzle the ramp as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show.(VarinderChawla )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the event, and their fans are simply ecstatic. Alia walked the ramp and showed off her breathtaking walk with grace and elegance. She wore an ethereal black lehenga that was adorned with intricate gold hand embroidery all over. Her blouse features a plunging neckline and triangle sleeves while her beautiful lehenga had heavy gold work all over.

An alluring flare and a long netted veil over her head gave her a total princess look. Alia completed her look with a minimalist make-up look consisting of nude eyeshadow, mascara on the lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her look with her long locks left open in the middle partition and a multi-layered gold necklace with a heritage design that added an extra touch of class. Let's take a moment to admire her captivating walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer Singh's charismatic ramp walk in beige sherwani ensemble

On the other hand, the leading male of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' the heartthrob Ranveer Singh, walked the ramp in a stunning three piece ensemble. His outfit featured a sherwani made of netted fabric adorned with intricate silver embroidery all over. He paired it with an ivory flared kurta and gold tissue pants. With his perfectly groomed look and a pair of Jutis, he completed his dapper appearance. However, more than his style and outfit, it was his walk that garnered attention. Ranveer was busy admiring his gorgeous wife, Deepika Padukone, and he even paused amid his walk to give her a sweet kiss. Let's take a look at this adorable moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walk hand in hand as showstoppers

At the last, the stunning duo graced the ramp together, walking hand in hand as the showstoppers of the event, alongside fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Their unmatchable charm, exquisite outfits, and remarkable chemistry created a mesmerising sight, truly a visual delight for the eyes. Let's take a look at it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are set to appear in the upcoming movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," directed by Karan Johar. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. Scheduled for release on July 28, the movie is highly anticipated by fans and audiences alike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}