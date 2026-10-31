Alia Bhatt's gold Banarasi jacket is the anti-lehenga outfit your festive wardrobe actually needs

If you feel that festive dressing has gotten a little extra or you're tired of zardozi that weighs more than you do and lehengas you can't sit in, Alia Bhatt just gave you permission to breathe. Also read | Priyanka Chopra hosts Diwali party at Los Angeles home in burgundy-and-gold strapless gown that merges Indian craft with Hollywood glamour

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On October 31, stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani posted Alia Bhatt's latest look on Instagram, and it's the reset our festive feeds needed. No bright reds. No heavy sequins. Just pure, understated gold.

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Alia's outfit, decoded: quiet luxury meets festive

{{^usCountry}} Alia wore a custom creation by Mayyur Girotra — a long, kalidar jacket made from gold-woven Banarasi fabric. Think royal heritage meets power dressing. The details are what make it: a high collar with a deep V-cut, a fitted bodice with a front slit, and matching tailored gold trousers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia wore a custom creation by Mayyur Girotra — a long, kalidar jacket made from gold-woven Banarasi fabric. Think royal heritage meets power dressing. The details are what make it: a high collar with a deep V-cut, a fitted bodice with a front slit, and matching tailored gold trousers. {{/usCountry}}

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The fabric features Girotra's archival 'mor bagh tree of life' motif with delicate kora work on the hem and cuffs, finished with enamel and diamond buttons. Also read | Khushi Kapoor blends modern glamour and traditional craftsmanship in purple embellished Diwali look

The colour clash is the trick

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Alia's stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani skipped the predictable gold-on-gold jewellery. Instead, she added a pop of sapphire blue — a cabochon-gem choker set with diamonds from PC Totuka and Sons, plus matching studs and a solitaire ring. That blue against the gold? Chef's kiss. Beauty was kept effortless — soft, wavy middle-parted hair, glowy skin, a brown smoky eye and a nude lip. A pair of pointed-toe woven gold mules tied it all together.

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Recreate Alia's look without the designer budget

You don't need to buy the exact piece. You need to steal the formula. Swap the big lehenga for a structured Banarasi jacket or a long buttoned kurta. Look for brocade or stiff silk in champagne gold, not bright yellow gold. Also read | Kareena Kapoor in two traditional kurta sets offers perfect festive style inspiration: From full glam to low-key chic

Alia's whole look works because of that royal blue choker. Don't match gold with gold. Pair it with a contrast jewel tone — sapphire blue, emerald green, or ruby. Wear the choker right above the neckline to keep it modern.

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Finish off with slim cigarette pants, pointed metallic mules, dewy skin, and a brown-toned glam. Remember, the vibe is polished, not overdone – it's festive dressing for people who actually want to eat, dance, and sit comfortably at the party.