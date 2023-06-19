Alia Bhatt's sartorial brilliance shines bright in Brazil as she rocks a gorgeous green attire at Netflix's Tudum event

Alia Bhatt has been having a remarkable year, leaving her mark on the global stage with notable appearances at prestigious events. After stunning at the Met Gala and a Gucci event in Korea, she travelled to Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event, where the trailer for her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, was unveiled. Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet alongside her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, showcasing her exceptional acting skills and captivating fashion choices. This time, she wowed in a stunning bright green dress, leaving us completely mesmerized. Read on to gather some fashion inspiration from her impeccable style. (Also read: Alia Bhatt's boss babe avatar shines bright in a stunning Gucci pantsuit for 'Heart of Stone' promotions. Check out pics )

Alia Bhatt Shines in Forest Green Attire at Netflix's Tudum Event

Alia Bhatt strikes a pose alongside her esteemed co-stars, exuding star power and camaraderie at the Tudum event in Brazil.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Treating her fans to a weekend delight, Alia Bhatt shared a series of captivating pictures on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to Brazil with the heartfelt caption, "Obrigado Brazil... thank you for all the love! You have my heart." The post showcased Alia looking absolutely stunning in a Herve Leger ensemble, featuring a mesmerizing combination of green shades. One photo captured Alia flashing a heart sign with her hands, while others featured her posing alongside her co-stars. The post quickly went viral, amassing over 1 million likes and a flood of adoring comments from followers praising her beauty and style. Let's take a moment to appreciate these breathtaking snapshots of Alia Bhatt.

For her captivating look, Alia opted for an ensemble in a stunning forest green hue. Her outfit comprised a top with elegant cap sleeves, a deep plunging neckline, a chic peplum design, and a fitted bodice crafted from knitted fabric. She flawlessly paired it with a maxi-length skirt in the same captivating green shade, boasting a body-hugging fit and a stylish side slit.

With the assistance of her stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia accessorised her look with rings adorning her fingers and opted for a pair of sleek black pump heels. For her makeup, she embraced a natural look with nude eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick. Completing her overall appearance, Alia styled her hair in loose open tresses with a stylish side partition.

