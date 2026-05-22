Loved Allie's JLo dress in Off Campus? Here's how it was made: ‘Mika Abdala was taped within an inch of her life’

Everyone's obsessed with Prime Video's latest college-set romantic drama, Off Campus. Based primarily on The Deal, the first book in Elle Kennedy's college hockey romance series, the first season follows Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, played by Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

Mika Abdala in a scene from Off Campus.

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However, season one sneaks in a secondary couple that quickly stole viewers' hearts: Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and ladies' man Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) from book number three of the Off Campus series. One of the highlights from the show is Allie wearing a recreation of Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace ‘jungle dress’ from the 2000 Grammys.

The moment was such a hit that it even made it to JLo's timeline, as the multi-hyphenate reshared a clip from the show on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Love this shooooww."

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{{^usCountry}} Mika Abdala was taped within an inch of her life to create JLo's iconic look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mika Abdala was taped within an inch of her life to create JLo's iconic look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Jungle dress is one of the most iconic ensembles in modern fashion history. On May 21, Charlene Akuamoah, the Off Campus costume designer, took to Instagram to reveal to fans how the look for the show was created. Sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures, she wrote, “Can we talk about THE dress? I can’t even count the amount of questions I’ve gotten on this dress so let’s chat.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jungle dress is one of the most iconic ensembles in modern fashion history. On May 21, Charlene Akuamoah, the Off Campus costume designer, took to Instagram to reveal to fans how the look for the show was created. Sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures, she wrote, “Can we talk about THE dress? I can’t even count the amount of questions I’ve gotten on this dress so let’s chat.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to Charlene, to design the Jungle dress-inspired gown, she had to ‘scour the earth to find fabric that was as similar as possible to the original.’ However, things did not materialise for them once the fabric arrived. She confessed, “Once it arrived, we realised the colour was off. So the entire roll of fabric had to be sprayed to get the perfect shade of green.”

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Once the fabric was sprayed the right shade, Charlene's sewer stitched it together to create an exact silhouette that exactly matched JLo's dress. The costume designer revealed that they even made a backup dress in case something happened to the original.

Mika Abdala wears a recreated version of JLo's Jungle dress.

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“We had a million fittings for this to make sure it fit just right, and on the day, made sure Mika Abdalla was taped within an inch of her life so she could change all of our lives,” she added.

The Jungle dress

For the uninitiated, the green Versace silk chiffon dress, designed by Donatella Versace and worn by Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony, is iconic for several reasons.

For starters, it directly inspired the creation of Google Images. After Lopez wore her iconic green Versace dress to the Grammys, millions of people searched online to see her photos, but Google could only return text links at the time. The massive demand to visually see that moment revealed a gap in search technology, leading to Google Images.

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The singer even gave the gown a second lap in 2019, closing Versace’s spring 2020 runway show in Milan in an updated version that showed even more skin than the original.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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