Aishwarya Rai picks her favourite all-black look to fly off to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan: Outfit details

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes red carpet looks always become the focal point for the film festival for desi fans. While they wait with bated breath for her red carpet look and which designer she will pick to dress her up for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, she gave them a stylish airport appearance.

On May 21, Aishwarya was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by her daughter, Aradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo took a late-night flight to Cannes. Their videos and pictures from the airport were shared on social media. Let's decode the actor's airport fit:

Ever since the Cannes Film Festival kicked off, people have been wondering when Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai will grace the red carpet. Some even guessed that this time she might be skipping the film festival altogether. However, putting all the rumours to rest, the actor flew off to the French Riviera last night.

For the airport appearance, she chose her favourite all-black look this time, too. According to an Instagram page called Bollywood Women Closet, she’s wearing the blazer-and-pant combination by designer Dhruv Kapoor from his eponymous label's Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

The set features a black blazer decked with shimmering black floral beaded embroidery, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closure, and a tailored fit. She styled it with a black satin blouse, which she wore underneath the jacket.

Meanwhile, the pants come with a mid-rise waist, a flowy silhouette, and a tapered fit. She completed the look with a Diana Bag and Signoria Boots from the luxury fashion house, Gucci. The black coat she’s holding on her arm is from Lovebirds Studio. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who has worked with other Bollywood stars, dressed Aishwarya for the airport.

How did the internet react? Instagram users took to the comments section to share their excitement over Aishwarya's return to Cannes. One fan commented, “The queen has arrived.” Someone else wrote, “She’s so beautiful, and she’s a perfect representative of India.” Another user commented, “She is so perfect it hurts.”

A fan remarked, “Finally! She is back.” Another wrote, “I think that the whole world is waiting for you, Aishwarya. We’re all different from different countries, nationalities, cultures, and religions, but we are all united by a great love for you, Aishwarya.”