Mouni Roy shines bright like a diamond at Cannes 2026, steals spotlight in extravagant Chopard jewels and sheer gown

The sheer effect was achieved through a complex geometric mesh, embellished with thousands of micro-crystals that caught the sun with every movement. The gown provided a neutral yet opulent canvas for Mouni’s choice of accessories.

Mouni’s ensemble was a creation from Caroline’s Couture. The strapless, floor-length gown featured an intricate, sheer latticework design that appeared almost like a second skin of crystalline structure. It boasted a bodycon silhouette that flared slightly into a delicate train.

The French Riviera witnessed a masterclass in high fashion as Mouni Roy stepped onto the Croisette for the 79th Cannes Film Festival. In the pictures she posted to Instagram on May 20, the actor turned the streets of Cannes into her personal runway, debuting a look that seamlessly blended architectural couture with some of the world’s most exquisite high jewellery. Also read | Mouni Roy makes Cannes comeback amid 'chaos', days after announcing separation from Suraj. See her chic monochrome look

Mouni Roy's dazzling jewels The piece de resistance of Mouni's Cannes look was undoubtedly the extravagant diamond necklace by Chopard. Mouni was draped in a statement necklace: a heavy, multi-layered choker featuring an array of pear-cut and brilliant-cut diamonds. The design mimicked floral motifs, resting against her collarbone to accentuate the gown's strapless neckline.

Mouni complemented the necklace with a matching diamond watch and statement rings that shimmered as she blew kisses in a video she posted. The sheer volume of the diamonds, combined with the sheer effect of the dress, created a look of pure, unadulterated luxury. Also read | Mouni Roy brings India to Cannes with chic patola print gown

Mouni's beauty look was all about modern glamour To keep the focus on her heavy jewellery and the intricate texture of the dress, Mouni sported a polished beauty look. She wore her hair in a sleek, high-fashion bun with a clean middle parting. This snatched hairstyle not only provided a modern edge but also ensured that the necklace remained the undisputed focal point.

Her makeup was the epitome of Cannes glow. It featured a soft smoky eye with elongated eyeliner to accentuate her almond-shaped eyes, paired with a velvety nude lip. A hint of bronze contouring and luminous highlighter gave her a sun-kissed finish that is perfect for the French Riviera.

"En route to the Croisette," Mouni captioned her Instagram post. With this appearance, Mouni proved that when Indian grace meets the craftsmanship of international couture and the sparkle of diamonds, the result is nothing short of magic.