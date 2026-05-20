Mouni Roy brings India to Cannes with chic patola print gown, dazzles the night in midnight blue dress

This year, Indian actors have been dominating the red carpet at Cannes. From Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, stars are serving style at the 79th edition of the international film festival being hosted in the French Riviera. Mouni Roy in two striking looks during Cannes Film Festival, Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari takes over Cannes in 2 dreamy dresses and minimal makeup. Check out her sun-kissed pics Mouni Roy also arrived in Cannes recently to attend the film festival. On May 19, she took to Instagram to share pictures of her stylish looks: a patola print gown for the launch of the poster and teaser of her film in Cannes, and second, a midnight blue gown for an event hosted by Chopard. The Gujarati patola dress

Sharing the pictures of her first look, Mouni Roy wrote, “Launched my film poster and teaser today here in Cannes. Big moment for me. (Pictures coming soon) proud to be wearing a dress crafted by Puja Shah and all the artisans who put 300 hours into embroidering this dress. Thank you! For those who do not know, it’s a Gujarati Patola work, which, btw, I think is stunning.” The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label The House of Patola. It is a backless, full-length gown with a sleeveless silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a square neckline, colourful patola embroidery, and a train at the back. She wore the ensemble with white strappy heels and cocktail rings. Lastly, for her tresses, she left them loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves, and for the glam, the actor went with kohl-lined eyes, smudged winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and light pink lip shade. The Chopard look