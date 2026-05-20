Aditi Rao Hydari takes over Cannes in 2 dreamy dresses and minimal makeup. Check out her sun-kissed pics

The second post features Aditi in a pristine white dress with a drop-waist silhouette. She shared the photos on May 19 and captioned them, “Wear your worth like a sun-kissed morning.” The ensemble is from the Club L London clothing label. Let's decode both the outfits.

On May 19, Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out in the French Riviera in a black-and-white striped dress. She captioned the post, “My summer story book.” Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the outfit is from The I____Q Collection.

Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari serves regal glamour at Cannes in a breathtaking green gown and statement silhouette

Aditi Rao Hydari's fashion takeover at Cannes is totally stealing the show. The actor recently arrived in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the international film festival. After walking the red carpet in a regal green gown, Aditi is now serving two gorgeous looks.

If you are ever in need of some beach wardrobe inspiration, Aditi's striped dress should be on your moodboard. The maxi ensemble features vertical black-and-white stripes, a halter neckline, a sleeveless design, a cinched waistline, a tie at the back that falls till the knees, a flowy skirt, and an ankle-length hem.

Aditi styled the ensemble with minimal additions, including her diamond-studded wedding ring, black-and-white ballerinas, a stack of gold hoop earrings with a pair featuring sea-inspired charms, vintage-style sunglasses, and a vibrant red tote bag to add some colour to her monochrome look.

With her tresses tied in a neat, side-parted ponytail, for the glam, the actor chose minimal makeup, including feathered brows, shimmery golden eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, glossy red wine-tinted lip shade, blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter.