Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: ‘There’s greater strength in silence. It takes incredible strength to…’

Aishwarya Rai appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal on November 3, 2012, where she shared a thought-provoking perspective on the strength of silence and dignity in the face of public strength.

Aishwarya Rai is expected to attend the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026. Her possible appearance has fans excited, especially after the initial outrage over the absence of her poster. Over the years, the 52-year-old actor has consistently ruled the red carpet with her stunning looks. On this occasion, let's revisit one of her thought-provoking reflections from one of her older interviews. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Isolation is very important for every human being…’

What did Aishwarya Rai say? “There’s greater strength in silence. It takes incredible strength to remain silent. It is very easy to scream from the rooftops, it is very easy to put out stories, it is very easy to give interviews where you simply vent. It is very easy to plant stories or have sources speak for you.”





What does it mean? From her own perspective and observations, Aishwarya Rai reveals how resilience and restraint are essential in life, especially when people and situations are constantly scrutinised. She pointed out that when you keep defending yourself amid constant clamour and noise, it can become emotionally exhausting. Instead, she believed in maintaining silence and composure rather than reacting impulsively. According to the actor, silence is a deliberate and powerful act of self-control, not a sign of weakness.

So this implies that it is important to maintain dignity when you are under pressure and not feel the need to constantly explain yourself. Emotional maturity is equally critical, as not every criticism deserves a reaction. Lastly, sharing from her own experiences, Aishwarya Rai mentioned ‘planting stories’ and ‘sources speaking for you,’ demonstrating how celebrity narratives are moulded publicly, and may not always showcase reality.

This applies to real life as well. At times, when situations become turbulent, it may feel like you constantly need to prove yourself or protect your image. However, giving in to every criticsim and reacting strongly to everything can gradually drain your emotional energy. Instead, maintaining composure and choosing your responses carefully can demonstrate greater confidence and emotional balance. Nothing comes at the cost of your peace of mind. Curbing impulsive reactions is a must. Again, silence is not a weakness, but a strategic choice in order to protect your peace and dignity, and the actor advocated for the same.