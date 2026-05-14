Quote of the day by Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Isolation is very important for every human being…’

Learn from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor , who in Anupama Chopra's Film Companion Studios interview in 2018 opened up about an insightful perspective that beautifully walks us through the importance of solitude which aids in emotional growth.

But isolation is incredibly valuable. It is often interpreted as loneliness, though that deduction is entirely reductive in nature. This opaque understanding is what keeps people from realizing the full potential of self-awareness and emotional independence. ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'Your validation cannot come from social media, you need to know who you are…'

Appreciating solitude takes a strong sense of self-belief. Being entirely by yourself can feel deeply unsettling because silence makes you confront your own thoughts, fears and emotions, which many may find it uneasy to sit with comfortably. So you end up seeking distractions and engaging in interpersonal activities.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say? Valuing your own company is of non-negotiable, and this is exactly what the actor highlighted when he said, “I think isolation is very important for every human being because it is very important that you love yourself, you don't need another person to be happy, you don't need another person to feel alive and stuff like that.”

What did Ranbir Kapoor mean? Now let's closely inspect the message behind it. Being alone is an intrinsic fear that many people have because it forces you to come face to face with your inner world, the thoughts, feelings, and emotions that get under your skin. However, it is important not to project this fear onto relationships by getting into them merely as a means of escaping yourself. Is becomes unfair when a partner is subconsciously expected to carry the burden of constantly keeping you happy. But soon as time passes, the pressure can strain the relationship. What often lies beneath this is an emotional void, and expecting another person to permanently fill it can be deeply unhealthy. Your sense of self-worth, stability, and identity must steam from within you, from your own inner ecosystem.

Whatever Ranbir Kapoor said feels especially relevant today because relationships, (or even situationships), are not solutions to loneliness or boredom. Mainstream cheesy narratives often push the idea that a person becomes ‘complete’ only after finding a partner. But being in love is not going to magically fill an emotional void which actually requires clear emotional inner work from your own side. Relationships are not therapy.

In fact, no relationship should ever become the entire foundation of your identity! People who are comfortably in touch with their own solitude often build healthier relationships because they pursue connections not out of desperations, validation, or fear of being alone, but out of genuine companionship and emotional maturity.