Allu Arjun's 2020 ethnic look, in 3 lakh Manish Malhotra sherwani, goes viral

Resurfacing right in the heart of the wedding season, South sensation Allu Arjun's regal ethnic look from 2020 has gone viral and is raising the bar of dapper menswear fashion goals. Back in December 2020, Allu Arjun had attend his sister and actor Niharika Konidela's destination wedding in Udaipur and his sizzling look in a black velvet sherwani is setting fans and menswear fashion enthusiasts on frenzy again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four-piece look had comprised of a black velvet sherwani that came with self-thread and antique gold embroidery and was paired with a black kurta and a pair of black churidaar pants. The actor layered the look with a black organza stole that sported thin stripes and came with an embroidered border.

Completing his attire with a pair of black sneakers, Allu Arjun had pulled back his long gelled locks into a stylish puff and accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses. Posing in the backdrop of Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, Allu Arjun set fans swooning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The throwback pictures were shared by Indian designer Manish Malhotra which set the look trending once more. The pictures were captioned, “Witness The Rise of regal quotient, courtesy dashing muse Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) in a classic black velvet sherwani with self-thread and antique gold embroidery (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. The black velvet sherwani originally costs ₹3,30,000 on the designer website.

Allu Arjun's black velvet sherwani from Manish Malhotra (manishmalhotra.in)

Allu Arjun was styled by fashion stylist Harmann Kaur. On another note, Nooraniyat is the latest collection of Manish Malhotra’s luxury couture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Weaved in fine craftsmanship and exquisite intricate elements, the Manish Malhotra Nooraniyat collection 2021 is an enchanting medley of wedding glory sprawled across strikingly hued compositions where each ensemble narrates an emotional story of its own.