The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is a good opportunity to refresh your wardrobe, update your makeup collection and stock up on everyday beauty essentials. From ethnic wear and versatile denim to lip colours, cleansers and hair care products, the sale offers plenty of categories to explore, depending on your budget and personal preferences.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: 15 fashion and beauty finds worth checking this weekend (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Rather than adding random products to your cart, focus on pieces that offer everyday utility and can be used beyond the festive season. A kurta set can work for family gatherings, a structured handbag can complement office outfits, and a comfortable pair of jeans can become a regular part of your wardrobe. Similarly, beauty products such as a gentle cleanser, lipstick or mascara can help you put together a festive look without investing in an entirely new makeup kit.

Here are 15 fashion and beauty finds worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival this weekend. Remember to compare the current selling price with the usual price, check available sizes and shades, and read recent customer reviews before placing an order.

An embroidered kurta set is a practical choice for festive dressing when you want to look put together without spending too much time coordinating separate pieces. It can be styled with traditional juttis, small earrings and a matching handbag for family celebrations or daytime functions. You can also dress it down with flat sandals and minimal jewellery for a more relaxed look. Check the fabric composition, size chart and washing instructions before ordering, particularly if you plan to wear it frequently.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A printed short kurta is a versatile addition to an everyday wardrobe. Depending on its colour and pattern, it can be paired with straight trousers, leggings or jeans. Lightweight styles are especially useful for office wear, casual outings and daytime festive gatherings. Look for breathable fabrics, comfortable sleeves and a flattering length. If you prefer easy-care clothing, check whether the material requires special washing or ironing.

A co-ord set makes getting dressed easier because the top and bottom are already coordinated. It works for brunches, travel, casual dinners, and relaxed weekend outings. Wear the pieces together for a coordinated look, or pair them separately with basics you already own. Before buying, check the fabric, fit and transparency, along with the product images and customer feedback, to understand how the set may look in person.

Blue denim jeans remain a wardrobe staple because they can be styled with shirts, T-shirts, kurtas and dressier tops. A straight-leg or regular-fit pair is a useful option if you want something that works across different occasions. Pay attention to the waist, rise, inseam and stretch content when selecting a pair online. Checking the size chart and reviews can help you make a more informed choice, especially when buying a new brand.

A structured handbag can make everyday outfits look more polished while providing space for essentials such as your phone, wallet, keys and makeup. Neutral shades are particularly versatile because they pair well with workwear, denim and festive clothing. Check the bag's dimensions, handle drop, compartment layout and closure type before ordering. A stylish exterior is useful, but practical storage and comfortable carrying matter just as much.

An embroidered sling bag adds a decorative touch to simple outfits and can be particularly useful for festive gatherings. It pairs well with kurtas, dresses and occasion wear, especially when you want to carry only a few essentials. Look for a secure closure, a comfortable strap and enough room for your phone and cards. If the embroidery is delicate, check the care instructions to help maintain its appearance.

Sneakers are a useful investment if you prefer comfortable footwear for everyday outings and casual styling. The Nike SB Delta Force Vulc can be considered by shoppers looking for a sporty silhouette to pair with jeans, relaxed trousers and casual clothing. Check the exact model, size availability and seller details before buying. Compare the fit information and return policy as well, since comfortable footwear depends on getting the right size.

A creamy matte lipstick can help complete a festive makeup look without requiring several additional products. The Gulabi Garba shade is worth exploring if you are looking for a statement lip colour to pair with traditional outfits or evening makeup. Apply it over moisturised lips for a smoother finish, and use a lip liner if you prefer a more defined shape. Check the shade swatches and recent reviews before purchasing, as colours can appear different across screens.

A lip liner can help define the lip shape and create a more precise lipstick application. Choosing a shade close to your lipstick can create a coordinated finish, while a nude-brown liner can work with several everyday lip colours. Look for a formula that glides comfortably without excessive tugging. You can also use it to lightly fill in the lips before applying lipstick, depending on the formula and finish.

A lip gloss is a useful option for anyone who prefers a shiny, fresh-looking lip finish. It can be worn alone for a simple makeup look or layered over lipstick to add dimension. This makes it a versatile addition to a festive makeup bag, especially if you enjoy experimenting with different textures. Check the shade, finish and customer feedback to understand whether it offers sheer shine, noticeable colour or a more pigmented result.

A gentle cleanser is an everyday skincare essential, particularly when you want to remove dirt, excess oil and makeup residue without relying on an aggressive cleansing routine. Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is worth considering if you prefer a straightforward product for daily use. Choose the cleansing method recommended on the packaging, and follow with a moisturiser suited to your skin. Those with sensitive skin should still check the ingredient list and discontinue use if irritation develops.

A shampoo designed for fuller-looking hair may appeal to shoppers who want to refresh their hair care routine before festive events. Consider your scalp type and hair concerns before selecting a formula, rather than choosing one based on its claims alone. Check the exact product name, bottle size and directions for use on Amazon, as similarly named variants may have different formulations. Pair it with a suitable conditioner if your lengths tend to feel dry.

A lightweight hair serum can help smooth the appearance of frizz and improve manageability when used appropriately. It can be particularly useful before styling your hair for festive gatherings or evening plans. Apply a small amount to the mid-lengths and ends, following the product directions, and avoid using more than necessary if you dislike a heavy finish. Check whether the formula is intended for styling, shine, heat protection or scalp application.

Waterproof kajal is a practical makeup option for long days, celebrations and occasions when you want eye makeup that is less likely to smudge. It can be applied along the lash line for a defined look or blended gently for a softer effect, depending on the formula. Look for clear wear instructions and remove the product carefully at the end of the day. If your eyes are sensitive, check the ingredients and stop using it if discomfort occurs.

A volumising mascara can make lashes appear fuller and help define the eyes without requiring a complicated makeup routine. It works well for both everyday looks and festive occasions, particularly when paired with kajal and a neutral eyeshadow. Consider the brush shape, formula and ease of removal before buying. Apply thin coats to reduce clumping, allow each coat to settle, and use a suitable eye makeup remover to avoid rubbing the delicate eye area.

What to check before shopping

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is an opportunity to compare products, but a discount alone does not make an item worth buying. Check the final selling price, delivery details, seller information, return policy and recent customer reviews. For clothing and footwear, verify the size and colour variants; for beauty products, confirm the exact shade, formulation and pack size.

Prioritise pieces you will use regularly rather than buying something only because it is on sale. A versatile wardrobe staple or a beauty essential that fits your routine may offer better value over time than an impulse purchase.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival beauty deals: Best offers on skincare, makeup, haircare and more

Blushes are having a moment, and here are 10 blushes we are obsessed with for a natural glow

₹500 to buy">Want softer, smoother skin without overspending? Here are 6 body care products under ₹500 to buy

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.