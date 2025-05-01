Menu Explore
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: 50% to 80% off on beauty, fashion, luggage, and furniture! Exclusive discounts!

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
May 01, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Shop till you drop at The Amazon Sale 2025 with 50% to 80% off on fashion, beauty, luggage, recliners, lounge sofa sets and more. Exclusive discounts!

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Pro| Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Seat Slider |4D Adjustable Armrests|Synchro Multi-Tilt Mechanism|Adjustable Lumbar Support (White & Teal) 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (Black Red) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Swift Ergonomic High Back Premium Leatherette Office Executive Boss Chair with Padded Armrests, Cushion Seat, Tilt Lock | Metal Base | Swivel Chair for Work Home Desk (Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Oxford Leatherette Office Chair with 3 Years Warranty | Ergonomic Leather Orthopedic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GODREJ INTERIO Curv Chair Premium Mesh Wide Back Ergonomic Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair, 1 Year Warranty, Height Adjustable Chair, Heavy Duty PP Base, DIY Installation (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMORE 6 Inches Active Green Tea Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress|Queen Size (75x66x6)|Dual Comfort|Medium Firm|CertiPUR-US Certified HR Foam | CertiGuard Technology View Details checkDetails

₹12,758

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Centuary Mattresses Sleepables 6-Inch Double Size Ortho Pocketed Zero Partner Disturbance Plush Quilted Rolled Packed Pocket Spring Mattress (75x48x6) View Details checkDetails

₹10,448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch King Size 78x72x8 Inches Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress | Zero Partner Disturbance | Medium Firm | 10- Years Warranty | 5-Inch Bed Mattress | 78x70x5 inches (King Size) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex LiveIn Duropedic - Doctor Recommended Orthopaedic, Pressure Relieving, Memory Foam King Bed, Roll Pack, 6 Inch King Size Medium Firm Mattress with Luxury Anti Microbial Fabric (78X72X6) View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Smart Ortho CURVX Memory and Curved Orthopaedic Mattress | 5D SleepTech Crafted Zones | ComfortScience US Tech Foam | High GSM Neon Washable Fabric |King Bed (78x72x6) inch, 10 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Musca 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sleepyhead RX5 - Single Seater Leatherette Manual Recliner with Durable Spring Support | Stylish Upholstery | Snug Fit for Luxurious Comfort (Glossy Sandy Swag) Brown View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | Brown (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty (Soothing Grey) | Installation Provided View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange View Details checkDetails

₹19,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Cocoa) | 1 Year Warranty | Self Assembly View Details checkDetails

₹17,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Recliner | 1 Year Warranty | Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Swayback - Tuscan Tan View Details checkDetails

₹17,001

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Floral Straight Fit Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP019B1_Pink_L) View Details checkDetails

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rajnandini Womens Pure Cotton Jaipuri Printed Short Top (JOPLJPR716-XL_Maroon_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SAADAA Women Short Kurti Airy Linen Regular Fit Kurta with 3/4th Sleeves, Mandarin Collar, Side Slit Perfect for Casual, Formal, and Ethnic Wear (SDFSKYE_M) Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹797

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Stylum Womens Floral Printed Cotton Top (PURPLETOPVENUS40_Purple, L) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Woman Cotton A-Line Short Straight Fit Kurti Woman-Aw21-Nitai-01_Blue Floral_Large View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LIBOZA Rayon Kurti For Women - Short Chikankari Kurtis For Girls, Lakhnawi Tunic Top Regular Fit Kurta Design For Ladies, Woman Ethnic Kurthis & Shirt With Sleeve (Large, Mustard Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pistaas Womens Viscose Printed Short Straight Fit Kurti (Large, Teal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

feranoid Women Cotton Designer V-Neck Short Straight Regular Fit Kurti With 3Quarter Sleeves Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹616

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton A-Line Knee-Length Casual Dress (PAG 101_Ink DOT Floral Black_Large) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COTLAND Fashions Breathable Cotton Abstract Printed A-Line Midi Dress for Women (Shades of Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹819

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leriya Fashion Midi Dress for Women | One Piece Dress for Women | Beach Dress for Women (Large, Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Rayon Below The Knee One Piece Maxi Bodycon Dresses Midi Dress for Women (GL-WD1232_Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Red Pure Cotton Floral Printed A-Line Dress (JNE3861-DR-XL) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PIDAVLIYAS Womens Floral Summer Maxi Dress I Cotton Printed I One Piece Bodycon Midi Dress with V-Neck, Puffed Sleeves (in, Alpha, L, Regular, Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹759

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FIORRA Womens Green Cotton Block Printed Western Dress DR0002 View Details checkDetails

₹719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Olive Rayon Straight Printed Maxi Dress Medium View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W for Woman Off W For Womanhite Floral Printed Sequined Blend Kurta Dupatta Bottomwear View Details checkDetails

₹2,280

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Alvami Women Viscose Anarkali Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (XL) Maroon View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amayra Womens Cotton Printed Straight Kurta with Palazzos and Dupatta Set(TCK532,Blue,3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹840

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS WomenS Rayon A-Line Printed V-Neck Kurta With Palazzo & Dupatta | Ethnic Set | Dupatta Set | Suit Set | Kurta And Pant Set (GL-K2761&P183&D121-2XL-PINK) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose A-Line Printed Kurta with Pant (PNIL White-GS_M_White_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANNI DESIGNER Womens Rayon Blend Straight Printed Kurta with Palazzo (DEEKSHA RED_S_Red_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nermosa Women Printed A-Line Kurta Pant With Dupatta (Blue, L) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leriya Fashion Womens Rayon Printed Regular Fit Kurta Set (Lf-W2093&Tr1053_Multicolor_L) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹2,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹5,015

amazonLogo
GET THIS

₹5,057

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,340

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jimmy Choo Men Intense Eau De Floral Spray Toilette, 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bentley Absolute For M Eau de Parfum 100ml For Men View Details checkDetails

₹7,735

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dolce & Gabbana The One By, Mens Edp Wood Spray, 1.6 Ounce View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,301

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk) View Details checkDetails

₹3,686

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUGO BOSS Women Boss The Scent Magnetic For Her Eau De Amber Liquid Amber Wood Parfum 50Ml View Details checkDetails

₹7,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Essence for Women 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Roberto Cavalli Nero Eau de Perfume for her, 2.5 Fl Oz View Details checkDetails

₹7,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details checkDetails

₹4,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous Eau De Parfum Intense For Women - 50 ml View Details checkDetails

₹8,520

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, Major Crush 120, 5 ml View Details checkDetails

₹809

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAKMÉ Absolute Unreal 3D Slim Bullet Lipstick, Matte Finish With A Hint Of Shine, Intense Colour Payoff In Just A Single Stroke, Longlasting, Lipstick, Wine Whisper View Details checkDetails

₹880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 124 Sil Vous Plait, 4.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹712

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiro Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lip Stack – Ultimate Quad, 6ml | 4 Nude Lipstick Shades | Long-lasting, Transfer-proof, Hydrating, Lightweight | Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oils View Details checkDetails

₹1,056

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba Pocket Mini Lipsticks Set of 3 with Free Travel Pouch, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Matte Finish, 1.5g Each, Shades for All Skin Tones, Compact & Travel-Friendly Gift Pack, Combo B View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Champagne Blush) View Details checkDetails

₹1,718

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MyGlamm POUT by Karan Johar Intense Matte Plumping Lipstick - Paparazzi Pout (Mauve Pink Shade) | Highly Pigmented, Long Lasting, Lightweight, Creamy Matte Lipstick For Lip Makeup (4g) View Details checkDetails

₹791

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Long Stay Lipstick Minis Gift Set - Bright and Bold | 8 Hour Moisture Lock | Up to 12-Hour Long Stay | Smudge Proof | Travel-Friendly| Gifting For Valentines Day, Birthday, Anniversary & Special Occasions | Premium Gift Pack View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Set of 2, Cabin & Checkin Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene Air Pro Set of 2 Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Lightweight Luggage with Wheels, Secured Zip and Secured Combination Lock | Jet Black | Unisex, Spinner, Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Polycarbonate Trolley Bags Set Of 2 | Premium Hard-Sided Cabin (54Cms) & Check-In (63Cms) Luggage With Wide Handle & Noise-Free 4 Spinner Wheels- Roverpro-White View Details checkDetails

₹14,479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Quad Active 2 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small) Check-in 66 Cm (Medium) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags for Travel, Hard Case Lightweight Bag with Combination Lock, Tough Suitcase for Travel (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,578

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 | 55cm & 65cm | 8 Wheels Double Spinner Small & Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA Polycarbonate The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Spinner Silent Ninja Wheels (Black and Yellow (Limited Edition) 2.0 Set of 3 74 cm Trolley), Small, Medium and Large View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier Small,Medium & Large 360 Degree Spinner Suitcase/Large Hard 4 Wheels Trolley Bag Sp3Pcset Slt Gry, 78 Cm, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 8-Wheel Hardside Expandable 3-Piece Set: 20 Carry-On, 24, 28 Luggage, Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembly Hard Luggage Set of 3 | Premium Polycarbonate Cabin & Check-in Trolley Bags with Wide Handle & Noise-Free Wheels - RoverPro View Details checkDetails

₹20,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is officially LIVE and it’s shaping up to be quite the treat for deal hunters. From 1st May noon, Amazon has rolled out heavy discounts across beauty, fashion, furniture, luggage, and more. Prime members, of course, get to skip the queue with 12-hour early access. So if you’ve had your eye on trolley bags, lounge sofa sets, or even the best recliner sofa set for weekend naps, now’s the time to act.

Bag up Amazon offers on recliners, trolley bags, beauty kits and fashion picks during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
Bag up Amazon offers on recliners, trolley bags, beauty kits and fashion picks during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

With Amazon deals dropping as low as 50% to 80% off, expect carts to fill up fast. And yes, the Amazon offers don’t end there. Bank discounts are in play too, giving that final nudge to checkout with a smile.

 

Top bank offers you can avail

BankOffer Details
Amazon Pay ICICI BankUnlimited 5% back on credit card transactions
HDFC Bank10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions
All UsersMore Amazon offers are available during the great summer sale and can be explored during checkout!

Amazon Furniture Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on office chairs

Looking to refresh your work-from-home setup? Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has top office chairs at unbeatable prices. Grab stylish, ergonomic designs with up to 70% off. These Amazon offers are perfect for long hours at your desk. Shop now during the great summer sale and catch the best Amazon deals.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on mattresses

Sleep better for less with Amazon deals on mattresses this summer. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is packed with comfort at up to 65% off. From memory foam to orthopaedic styles, the Amazon great summer sale brings you restful nights with great savings. Amazon offers are not to be missed.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on recliner sofas

Snag the best recliner sofa deals right now on Amazon. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings comfy recliners, lounge picks and full recliner sofa sets at up to 60% off. Lounge in style and save big during the Amazon great summer sale. These Amazon offers are all about comfort made easy.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Fashion Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on short kurtis for jeans

Short kurtis for jeans are back in trend and the Amazon great summer sale is packed with stylish picks. From flared to printed, Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 70% off. Perfect for everyday wear, these Amazon deals are flying off the shelves. Grab your favourite look today.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on summer dresses

It’s the season to shop flowy and fun. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has summer dresses starting at pocket-friendly prices with up to 80% off. These Amazon offers bring cool cottons, bright florals and comfy fits to your wardrobe. Amazon deals on fashion have never looked this good or affordable.

 

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on kurta sets

Kurta sets are getting a major markdown this season. The Amazon great summer sale has them at up to 75% off. From festive styles to everyday chic, Amazon Sale 2025 is loaded with Amazon offers on top brands. These Amazon deals are the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Beauty Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on perfumes for men

Smell sharp this summer with Amazon offers on perfumes for men. With discounts up to 70% off, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is full of bestselling scents. Stock up on your favourites or try something new with these Amazon deals. The great summer sale is here to upgrade your grooming.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on perfumes for women

Amazon Sale 2025 has just made smelling amazing more affordable. Explore perfumes for women with up to 75% off during Amazon's great summer sale. These Amazon offers feature luxurious floral, fruity and fresh scents that last all day. Don’t miss these sweet-smelling Amazon deals that bring the glam.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on lipsticks

Your pout just got pampered. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering lipsticks in every shade at up to 65% off. From matte to glossy finishes, these Amazon deals are perfect for makeup lovers. Bag your favourite picks now with amazing Amazon offers during the great summer sale. Glam it up.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Luggage Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on trolley bags sets of 2

Travelling soon? Amazon offers serving trolley bags in sets of 2 at great prices. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the time to upgrade your luggage. Get durable, stylish sets with up to 70% off. These Amazon deals are practical and easy to grab during Amazon's great summer sale.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on trolley bags sets of 3

Score the best trolley bag sets of 3 on Amazon now. Amazon Sale 2025 has travel essentials sorted with up to 75% off. From cabin to check-in size, these Amazon deals come with savings and quality combined. Catch the best Amazon offers on luggage during the great summer sale.

Top products with Amazon offers for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs

  • What are the top categories on sale during the Amazon great summer sale?

    Beauty, fashion, trolley bags, recliner sofa sets, lounge furniture, mattresses, office chairs and perfumes are among the hottest categories with up to 80% off.

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Sale 2025 kicks off on 1st May at noon. Prime members enjoy a 12-hour early start to grab the best Amazon deals.

  • Are there any bank offers during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, you get 5% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

  • How much can I save during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025?

    You can save anywhere between 50% to 80% across various categories thanks to amazing Amazon offers and extra bank discounts during the great summer sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
