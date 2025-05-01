Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: 50% to 80% off on beauty, fashion, luggage, and furniture! Exclusive discounts!

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is officially LIVE and it’s shaping up to be quite the treat for deal hunters. From 1st May noon, Amazon has rolled out heavy discounts across beauty, fashion, furniture, luggage, and more. Prime members, of course, get to skip the queue with 12-hour early access. So if you’ve had your eye on trolley bags, lounge sofa sets, or even the best recliner sofa set for weekend naps, now’s the time to act. Bag up Amazon offers on recliners, trolley bags, beauty kits and fashion picks during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

With Amazon deals dropping as low as 50% to 80% off, expect carts to fill up fast. And yes, the Amazon offers don’t end there. Bank discounts are in play too, giving that final nudge to checkout with a smile.

Top bank offers you can avail

Bank Offer Details Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Unlimited 5% back on credit card transactions HDFC Bank 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions All Users More Amazon offers are available during the great summer sale and can be explored during checkout!

Amazon Furniture Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on office chairs

Looking to refresh your work-from-home setup? Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has top office chairs at unbeatable prices. Grab stylish, ergonomic designs with up to 70% off. These Amazon offers are perfect for long hours at your desk. Shop now during the great summer sale and catch the best Amazon deals.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on mattresses

Sleep better for less with Amazon deals on mattresses this summer. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is packed with comfort at up to 65% off. From memory foam to orthopaedic styles, the Amazon great summer sale brings you restful nights with great savings. Amazon offers are not to be missed.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on recliner sofas

Snag the best recliner sofa deals right now on Amazon. The Amazon Sale 2025 brings comfy recliners, lounge picks and full recliner sofa sets at up to 60% off. Lounge in style and save big during the Amazon great summer sale. These Amazon offers are all about comfort made easy.

Amazon Fashion Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on short kurtis for jeans

Short kurtis for jeans are back in trend and the Amazon great summer sale is packed with stylish picks. From flared to printed, Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 70% off. Perfect for everyday wear, these Amazon deals are flying off the shelves. Grab your favourite look today.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on summer dresses

It’s the season to shop flowy and fun. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has summer dresses starting at pocket-friendly prices with up to 80% off. These Amazon offers bring cool cottons, bright florals and comfy fits to your wardrobe. Amazon deals on fashion have never looked this good or affordable.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on kurta sets

Kurta sets are getting a major markdown this season. The Amazon great summer sale has them at up to 75% off. From festive styles to everyday chic, Amazon Sale 2025 is loaded with Amazon offers on top brands. These Amazon deals are the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe.

Amazon Beauty Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on perfumes for men

Smell sharp this summer with Amazon offers on perfumes for men. With discounts up to 70% off, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is full of bestselling scents. Stock up on your favourites or try something new with these Amazon deals. The great summer sale is here to upgrade your grooming.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on perfumes for women

Amazon Sale 2025 has just made smelling amazing more affordable. Explore perfumes for women with up to 75% off during Amazon's great summer sale. These Amazon offers feature luxurious floral, fruity and fresh scents that last all day. Don’t miss these sweet-smelling Amazon deals that bring the glam.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on lipsticks

Your pout just got pampered. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering lipsticks in every shade at up to 65% off. From matte to glossy finishes, these Amazon deals are perfect for makeup lovers. Bag your favourite picks now with amazing Amazon offers during the great summer sale. Glam it up.

Amazon Luggage Sale 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on trolley bags sets of 2

Travelling soon? Amazon offers serving trolley bags in sets of 2 at great prices. Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is the time to upgrade your luggage. Get durable, stylish sets with up to 70% off. These Amazon deals are practical and easy to grab during Amazon's great summer sale.

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 deals on trolley bags sets of 3

Score the best trolley bag sets of 3 on Amazon now. Amazon Sale 2025 has travel essentials sorted with up to 75% off. From cabin to check-in size, these Amazon deals come with savings and quality combined. Catch the best Amazon offers on luggage during the great summer sale.

Best deals The Amazon Sale 2025: FAQs What are the top categories on sale during the Amazon great summer sale? Beauty, fashion, trolley bags, recliner sofa sets, lounge furniture, mattresses, office chairs and perfumes are among the hottest categories with up to 80% off.

When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 start? The Amazon Sale 2025 kicks off on 1st May at noon. Prime members enjoy a 12-hour early start to grab the best Amazon deals.

Are there any bank offers during the Amazon sale? Yes, you get 5% back with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

How much can I save during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025? You can save anywhere between 50% to 80% across various categories thanks to amazing Amazon offers and extra bank discounts during the great summer sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.