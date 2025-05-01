Don't miss out these deals on Amazon: Prices revealed! Up to 80% off on beauty, fashion, furniture, and more
May 01, 2025 11:59 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale is now live for all. Check out the latest deals and offers on beauty, fashion, furniture, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Petra - Columbian Walnut View Details
|
₹13,798
|
|
|
SONA ART & CRAFTS Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Queen Cot Bed | Double Bed with Box Storage Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - Q_03, Honey Finish (Assembly Included) View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
STRATA FURNITURE Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Box Storage Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed Furniture for Bedroom Living Room Home - (Walnut Finish) View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
DRIFTINGWOOD Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood King Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Pink Velvet Upholstered Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Walnut Finish View Details
|
₹31,184
|
|
|
WOODLAB Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed With Hydraulic Storage For Bedroom Double Bed For Home Furniture (Walnut Finish), 2.06 Meters, 158.75 CM, 88.9 CM View Details
|
₹33,499
|
|
|
EBANSAL Solid Wood King Size Hydraulic Bed for Bedroom | Wooden Crafted from Premium Sheesham Wood | Bedroom Furniture Elegant Double Bed with Storage | Honey Finish (74.5X81X35 Inches) View Details
|
₹35,702
|
|
|
Home Centre Helios Della Bunk Bed |Solid Wood Bunk Bed| (White) |1 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
EBANSAL Solid Wood King Size Poster Bed for Bedroom | Wooden Crafted from Premium Sheesham Wood | Bedroom Furniture Elegant Double Bed with 4 Drawer Storage | Natural Finish View Details
|
₹48,250
|
|
|
WOODLAB Furniture Sheesham Wood King Size Poster Bed with 2 Side Pullout Drawer Storage | Wooden Double Size Cot Palang for Bedroom Living Room Home and Hotel (Natural Finish) View Details
|
₹44,299
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised RRR Recliner |Patented SmartGRID Technology| Motorised Single Recliner Sofa with Revolving Mechanism| Rocking Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details
|
|
|
|
duroflex Avalon Posture Pro Single Seater Premium Leatherette Motorized Rocking & Rotating Recliner | Pocket Spring Support | 3 Zone Backrest | 270⁰ Rotation - Tan View Details
|
|
|
|
Peachtree Avalon Manual Recliner - 3 Year Warranty, Grey | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 3 Modes of Comfort | Mango Wooden Frame with Suede Fabric | Single Seater Sofa Recliner for Living Room Bedroom View Details
|
|
|
|
@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Blue) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Home Centre 5 Seater Helios Emily Fabric Sofa Set| Fabric Sofa Set| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹29,998
|
|
|
Home Centre 5 Seater Helios Vive Fabric Sofa Set| Fabric Sofa Set| (Beige) |1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹37,507
|
|
|
wakeup India Sofa | Mushy Premium Fabric Sofa Set | 3 Seater Sofa | Pocket Spring Cushion | Padded Cushioned Armrest | Metal Leg with Golden Polish (Berry Blue, Seating-3) | 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
FURNY Woodswave 5 Seater Fabric 3+1+1+2 Puffy Sofa Set for Living Room (Grey-Black) View Details
|
₹19,399
|
|
|
CASASTYLE Funstyle 5 Seater Fabric 3+1+1 Sofa Set for Living Room (Brown-Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹16,998
|
|
|
Wakefit Office Chair | 3 Years Warranty | Office Chairs for Work from Home, Ergonomic Chair, High Back Office Chair, 2D Adjustable Lumbar Support, Single & Tilt Lock, Nylon Base - Safari (Black) DIY View Details
|
|
|
|
Kepler Brooks Office Chairs for Work | 3 Years Warranty | Boss Chair for Office, Leather Office Chair with Padded Arms, Leg Rest & Multi Synchro Tilt Lock, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Italia Premium-Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Black View Details
|
₹7,745
|
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Chair | Ergonomic Office, Study, Revolving, Computer Chair for Work from Home Heavy Duty Metal Base, Seat Height Adjustable (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details
|
₹4,890
|
|
|
beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey) View Details
|
₹3,998
|
|
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
|
|
|
|
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details
|
|
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
|
₹7,266
|
|
|
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
|
|
Springtek King Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 72x72x4 View Details
|
₹5,700
|
|
|
SleepyCat Latex Mattress|10 Years Warranty |Firm,Orthopedic 6-Inch Hybrid Bed Mattress with Pinhole Tech Latex & Memory Foam Layers|5-Zone Support&Bamboo Cover(King Size,78X72X6Inches) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Nilkamal SLEEP Lite Dual Comfort Mattress, Soft and Firm Sides to Provide Plush Feel on one Side and Support on Other, Superior PU Foam Mattress (72X72X5, King) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
American Tourister Ivy 68Cm Medium Hardside Polypropylene 4 Wheel Spinner Check-in Suitcase with Recessed TSA Lock & Color-Matched Components for Women & Men - Spring Green View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
uppercase JFK (Medium) 66cms | Hardsided Check-in Trolley Bag for travel |Eco Polycarbonate Printed Luggage | Combination Lock|8 Spinner Wheel Trolley Bag |Suitcase for Men & Women |(Black) View Details
|
₹3,448
|
|
|
Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
Safari Polypropylene (Pp) Pentagon Hardside Small,Medium & Large Size Spinner 4 Wheels Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel-Dark Grey Color,55Cm,66Cm&75Cm,H-54 Cm View Details
|
₹5,049
|
|
|
Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Check-in Luggage 24 inch | 65cm | 8 Wheels Medium Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Pastel Green) View Details
|
|
|
|
Mokobara The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels for Travelling (So Matcha, Check-in Large) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Wyoming Polycarbonate Unisex Hard Luggage Suitcase - Black, 55CM Cabin Trolley Bag | TSA Lock| 4 Wheel Push Button Trolley Handle | 52 Litre Capacity | 2 Compartment | Water Resistant View Details
|
₹4,219
|
|
|
Fur Jaden Weekender Travel Duffle Bag with Separate Shoe/Laundry Compartment for Men & Women Made of Vegan Leather View Details
|
₹1,169
|
|
|
uppercase Topo 55Cm Duffle Bag, 44 Lts, Dust Resistant Travel Bag, Spacious Main Compartment, Adjustable Shoulder Strap, Sustainable Duffle Bag For Women & Men, 1500 Days Warranty (Blue, Polyester) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
FATMUG Polyester Foldable Carry On Luggage Duffel Luggage Bag For Travel, Packing And Storage - Men And Womens - 45 L, Navy Blue, 12Cm View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Sfane Polyester 23cms Duffle/Shoulder/Gym Bag for Men & Women with Separate Shoe Compartment (Grey) View Details
|
₹414
|
|
|
Gear 30 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack (LBPASPIRE0104) View Details
|
₹995
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Joshua Polyester Unisex 15 Inch Laptop Backpack - Black | 21 Ltr Capacity| Padded & Adjustable Strap | Water Resistant | 3 Compartment | Water Bottle Holder | USB Cable holder Pocket View Details
|
₹1,471
|
|
|
Arctic Hunter Backpack for Men Women 30L Office Travel Backpack Versatile 15.6-inch Laptop Bag Water-resistant Multi-pockets Sleek Smart Casual College Bagpack with USB Port YKK Zipper View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Kiro Lush Moist Matte Lipstick Dusky Peach (Nude Coral), 4.2 gm, Smudgeproof, Long lasting, Matte Lip stick, Vegan, No Paraben, Jojoba Oil, Cocoa Butter, Non Toxic Lipstick for Intense Pigmentation View Details
|
|
|
|
Pilgrim Glitter Lipstick For Women 4.2gm | Dubai Luxe Lifestyle - My Habibi Shade | Lipstick Infused with Vitamin E & Olive Oil | Glitter Formula With Matte Finish | Non Drying | All Skin Types View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details
|
₹710
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Red Burgundy, 3.7g View Details
|
₹792
|
|
|
PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details
|
₹536
|
|
|
PAC Eyebrow Definer (4 Colors) | Comes with an Angled Brush & Spoolie for Sculpted & Shaping Eyebrows | With 4 Natural Pressed Powder Shades to Redefine Eyebrows | Suitable for all Skin Types View Details
|
₹595
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Earth Brown Gulaab Khaas Kajal Matte Finish, 0.3g View Details
|
₹950
|
|
|
PAC Aqua Grip Primer (Transparent) View Details
|
₹1,135
|
|
|
PAC Light, Radiant, All Studio Hd Liquid Foundation (28 Ml) - 3 View Details
|
₹896
|
|
|
RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer 15gm| for a Flawless & Smooth Skin| Blurs Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Pores Instantly| Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-sticky| Cruelty-free View Details
|
₹355
|
|
|
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette For Men, 100Ml View Details
|
₹1,753
|
|
|
Rasasi Hawas Ice Eau De Parfum 100ml For Men | Long Lasting Perfume | Luxury Scent | Alluring Fragrance View Details
|
₹4,280
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Men Eau De Wood Scent Liquid Toilette 50Ml View Details
|
₹2,363
|
|
|
Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details
|
₹5,015
|
|
|
Calvin Klein Eternity EDT for Men, 100ml View Details
|
₹5,056
|
|
|
Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women, 100ml View Details
|
₹6,842.5
|
|
|
Guess Seductive Woman Floriental Woody Eau De Toilette - 75 Ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹2,653
|
|
|
GUESS 1981 W Eau De Toilette Liquid- 100 Ml (For Women, Floral Musk) View Details
|
₹3,420
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Girl Vibrant Summer Eau de Toilette for Women - 100ml View Details
|
₹3,448
|
|
|
HUGO BOSS Women Boss The Scent Magnetic For Her Eau De Amber Liquid Amber Wood Parfum 50Ml View Details
|
₹6,345
|
|
|
Alvami Women Viscose Anarkali Kurta Pant with Dupatta Set (XL) Maroon View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
GRECIILOOKS WomenS Rayon A-Line Printed V-Neck Kurta With Palazzo & Dupatta | Ethnic Set | Dupatta Set | Suit Set | Kurta And Pant Set (GL-K2761&P183&D121-2XL-PINK) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
GoSriKi Womens Rayon Viscose A-Line Printed Kurta with Pant (PNIL White-GS_M_White_Medium) View Details
|
₹469
|
|
|
W for Woman Off W For Womanhite Floral Printed Sequined Blend Kurta Dupatta Bottomwear View Details
|
₹2,509
|
|
|
BIBA Cotton Women Printed Fitted Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skdkalamkar8356_Yellow_34) View Details
|
₹2,869
|
|
|
Libas Womens Silk Blend Kurta Sets (33549O_Peach_XL) View Details
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
INDO ERA Womens Green Silk Blend Embroidered Straight Kurta & Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9GN6612_Large) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
U.S. POLO ASSN. Cotton Regular Fit Mens Checks Fs Shirts (Usshtfx0061_White_M) View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
Louis Philippe Cotton Mens Solid Slim Fit Shirt (LPSFMSSFN91410_Green, 42 View Details
|
₹1,386
|
|
|
Arrow Mens Checkered Full Sleeve Slim Fit Cutaway Collar Cotton Formal Shirt (ARADOSH1288_Medium Orange_42) View Details
|
₹1,300
|
|
|
Van Heusen Mens Cotton Solid Regular Fit Formal Shirt (VHSF1M100237_Blue_42) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Levis Mens Tapered Casual Pants (000CQ-0001_Black View Details
|
₹1,709
|
|
|
Arrow Mens Slim Pants (ARGT6040A_Black View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
U.S. POLO ASSN. Mens Austin Trim Fit Stretch Casual Trouser (USTRO0635_Stone_32) View Details
|
₹2,209
|
|
|
ZOUK Jodhpur Damask Motif Printed Jute Handcrafted Vegan Leather Womens Brown Shoulder Tote Bag View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Lino Perros Womens Navy Coloured Tote Bag (Pink_Frsz) View Details
|
₹1,663
|
|
|
Allen Solly Womens Western (Brown) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
HUGGI Faux leather hand bag for women | shoulder bags for women with strap And zipper | ladies purse for birthday, anniversary, thanks giving | purse and handbag combo (Brown) View Details
|
₹1,709
|
|
|
Zaveri Pearls Combo of 3 Cubic Zirconia & Pearls Contemporary Brass Stud Earrings For Women-ZPFK10381 View Details
|
₹325
|
|
|
Estele Womens 24K Rose Gold Plated American Diamond Brass Metal Mesh Drop Earring View Details
|
₹464
|
|
|
Sasitrends Oxidized German Silver Necklace with Earring for Women and Girls View Details
|
₹284
|
|
|
YouBella Jewellery Sets for Women Crystal Studded Necklace Jewellery Set with Earrings for Girls/Women View Details
|
₹264
|
|
|
Shining Diva Fashion Latest Stylish Rose Gold Austrian Crystal Bracelet For Women And Girls (11942B), Free Valentine Gift for Girlfriend View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
MEENAZ bracelet for women Bangles for women Anti Tarnish Stylish Adjustable Bracelet for girls rose gold Kada for Women Accessories Anti Tarnish Jewellery Stainless Steel Cuff Bracelet gifts Combo View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
Yellow Chimes Elvora Women Crystal Bracelets | Rose Leaf Shaped Rose Gold Plated Bracelets | White CZ Crystals Bracelet For Woman | Birthday Gift for Girls & Women Anniversary Gift for Wife View Details
|
₹216
|
|
View More Products