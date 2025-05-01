Don't miss out these deals on Amazon: Prices revealed! Up to 80% off on beauty, fashion, furniture, and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale has begun for all, and with this, shoppers can expect a 50%-80% discount across categories. From furniture, mattresses to fashion, beauty, and makeup, you can expect incredible deals and offers across its varied product lines. Amazon Sale live now: Get up to 80% off across categories

That is not all, along with unbeatable prices, you can also expect bank offers on your purchases. Furthermore, EMI options are also available to make your purchases even more fruitful.

Here are the bank and card offers during Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Bank Offer Details Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Unlimited 5% back on credit card transactions HDFC Bank 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions All Users More Amazon offers are available during the great summer sale and can be explored during checkout!

Get up to 50% off on furniture

Amazon summer sale deals on beds

Upgrade your sleep setup with Amazon summer sale on beds! You can avail discounts on wooden, metal, and upholstered bed frames in various sizes and styles. Be it a compact single bed or a luxurious king-size, find comfort and design at unbeatable prices.

Amazon Sale offers on recliners and sofa set

Relax in style with Amazon's exclusive summer sale on recliners and sofa sets. Enjoy massive savings on modern and traditional designs that suit every living room. Choose from 2-seaters to spacious L-shaped sofas and plush recliners. Perfect for family gatherings or solo lounging, these offers won’t last—grab your favourite seating solution today!

Amazon summer sale offers on office chairs

Work comfortably with Amazon sale on ergonomic office chairs. Enjoy up to 50% off on executive, mesh, and adjustable chairs designed for productivity and posture. Be it for your home office or workplace, find the perfect blend of support and style. Hurry! These deals are perfect for professionals seeking comfort during long work hours!

Amazon sale on mattresses

Sleep better and save more with Amazon summer sale on mattresses. Explore top brands offering memory foam, orthopaedic, and spring mattresses at unbeatable prices. Find the right size and firmness level to match your sleep needs. Upgrade your rest with comfort-enhancing deals—ideal for hot summer nights and refreshing mornings.

Get up to 60% off on luggage

Amazon sale on trolley bags and cabin luggage

Travel smart with Amazon summer sale on trolley bags and cabin luggage. Grab lightweight, durable, and stylish options from trusted brands at incredible discounts. Ideal for weekend getaways or business trips, these luggage pieces offer functionality and flair. Don’t miss out on travel-ready deals during this limited-time offer!

Summer sale offers on duffle bags and backpacks

Pack in savings with Amazon sale on duffle bags and backpacks. Be it gym, school, or a weekend adventure, find trendy and sturdy options at great prices. Choose from waterproof, anti-theft, and multifunctional styles—perfect for every purpose and personality. Stylish and practical gear awaits!

Get up to 70% off on makeup and perfumes

Amazon summer sale deal on lipsticks

Pout perfect with Amazon great summer sale deals on lipsticks! Score up to 60% off on matte, glossy, nude, and bold shades from top beauty brands. Add vibrant colours to your makeup collection and keep your lips hydrated and radiant. It’s the perfect time to refresh your beauty kit affordably.

Amazon great summer sale on eye makeup

Highlight your eyes with Amazon summer sale on eye makeup! Discover amazing discounts on eyeliners, mascaras, eyeshadow palettes, and kajals. From subtle daytime looks to bold party styles, you’ll find everything you need. Grab your favourite beauty brands at up to 50% off, because your eyes deserve the spotlight!

Amazon sale on primers and foundation

Get flawless skin with Amazon sale on primers and foundation. Enjoy top brands offering long-lasting, sweat-proof, and skin-friendly formulas at discounted prices. Be it matte or dewy finishes, find your perfect base to beat the summer heat. Build your makeup routine without breaking the bank—shop now!

Amazon summer sale on perfumes

Bring home the aromas that lingers! From the strong woody scents to the citrus notes, there is a perfume for every mood. Be it for your daily wear, or when you're heading for a night out, get a bottle of perfume at unmatched prices. From men to women and unisex, Amazon sale is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe.

Get up to 50% off on fashion

Amazon sale deals on kurtis for women

Refresh your ethnic wardrobe with Amazon sale on women’s kurtis. Discover breezy cotton, stylish printed, and elegant festive kurtis at exciting discounts. Available in all sizes and colours, these deals are perfect for casual outings or office wear. Light, comfortable, and trendy—beat the heat in ethnic chic this summer!

Amazon Sale offers on men's fashion

Step up your style game with Amazon summer sale on men’s fashion. Explore trendy shirts, breathable t-shirts, comfy trousers, and smart casuals at unbeatable prices. Choose from top brands offering quality and flair. Whether for work or weekends, find your perfect summer look with incredible discounts you don’t want to miss.

Amazon offers on handbags and jewellery

Accessorize effortlessly with Amazon summer sale on handbags and jewellery. Find trendy totes, chic slings, and elegant clutches alongside stunning earrings, bracelets, and necklaces—all at discounted rates. Complete your summer look with stylish accessories that add charm and utility. These limited-time offers make fashion affordable and fabulous!

FAQ for Amazon summer sale What is the discount percentage on Amazon Summer Sale? Expect up to 80% off across fashion, beauty, furniture, and luggage during the Amazon summer sale.

What categories are included in the sale? The Summer Sale includes deals across a wide range of categories: Electronics (smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories) Fashion (clothing, footwear, accessories) Home & Kitchen (appliances, décor, cookware) Beauty & Personal Care

Will there be bank offers or extra discounts? Yes. Amazon typically partners with banks to offer: Instant Discounts (10%) on credit/debit card payments No-cost EMI and Exchange Offers on select items

Are there any cashback or coupon deals? Yes, Amazon often offers coupons, cashback via Amazon Pay, and combo deals during the sale. Check the product page or the “Coupons” section for more info.

