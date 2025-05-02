Home decor deals you can't miss! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering 50% off on top picks
May 02, 2025 01:03 PM IST
Upgrade your space with Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! Get minimum 50% off on home decor: figurines, candles, vases, frames & more. Shop now!
Our Picks
amazon basics Snail Family Ceramic Finish Figures - Timeless Elegance for Home Décor | Handcrafted Detailing, Durable Ceramic Materials (Golden Set of 3 Pieces) View Details
₹899
Hindcraft Evil Eye Wind Chimes for Living Room and Bedroom – Home Décor Items for Hanging Decoration, Wall Décor and Showpieces | Perfect Housewarming and Gift Items for Women Silver, 5-Pipe View Details
Dekorly Artificial Potted Plants, 8 Pack Artificial Plastic Eucalyptus Plants Small Indoor Potted Houseplants, Small Faux Plants for Home Decor Bathroom Office Farmhouse (Set 0F 8) View Details
₹273
Artvibes Designer Elephant Wooden Wall Hanging for Home Decor | Hamsa Hand Decoration for Livingroom | Modern Artworks Items | Peace Charm Door Accent Decorative Hangings (WH_8506N) View Details
₹170
SPHINX Ceramic Donut Vase, Pampas Grass Flower Vase, Home Decor Centrepiece for Office or Gifts - (White, 6 Inch) View Details
₹160
WOOD ART STORE Wooden Pyramid Shape Incense Box Hoder Stand | Wooden Agarbatti Stand with ash Catcher for Home Office | Incense Sticks Holder (Medium) View Details
₹140
DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Dsh Home Purifying Brass Dhuna Loban Burner Dhooni Dhoop Dani Dhuni Brass Table Dhoop Dani Incense Burner For Loban(Round) View Details
₹448
PANCA Ceramic Star Camphor Diffuser for Home,Night Lamp,Electric Camphor Burner, Kapoor Dani,Aroma Incense Burner, Home Accessories,Gift,Electric Dhoop Dani for Home (Set of 1, Ceramic) View Details
₹284
ServDharm Dhoop Dani Dhuni Loban Burner, Diameter 4.3(Metal, Round, Black) View Details
₹429
eCraftIndia Golden Decorative Brass Diya with Stand and Holder | Auspicious Diya for Puja Room, Home, Office, Festive Decor | Gift for Diwali, Housewarmings, Ganesh Chaturthi Festival View Details
₹112
TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Miniature Buddha Monk Statues for Home Decor and Gifts (Small, Multicolour) Resin View Details
₹177
Street27 Resin Astronaut Spaceman Fantasy Statue Ornament Home Office Desktop Figurine Decors Set Of 3-Golden View Details
₹332
TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set Of 3 Modern Art Showpiece Sculpture(Fantasy,Gold,13CmX6Cm) Decoration Items For Home Decor Living Room Bedroom Bookshelf Table Office-Resin View Details
₹569
SATYAM KRAFT 1 Set (Pack of 6) Cute Penguin Miniature Figurines Showpiece | Gift for Him/Her, Mothers Day, Home, Bedroom, Office, Table, Car Dashboard | Gift & Festive Décor (Multicolor) View Details
₹313
eCraftIndia Buddha Showpiece (18.5 cm x 13 cm x 24 cm, Blue) - Polyresin View Details
₹279
Artvibes Wooden Idols and Figurine Life Is A Beautiful Ride Quotes Table Decor For Office Desk Showpiece | Home Decoration | Living Room | Modern Gifting Item (SP_1116N) View Details
₹218
Art Vibes Artvibes Wooden Idols And Figurine You Are Stronger Than You Think Motivational Quote Table Decoration For Office Desk|Home Decor Item|Living Room|Modern Art Wood Showpiece Gift (Sp_1165) View Details
₹218
BEHOMA Metal Ball Round Flower Vase for Home Decor|Table Decorative Item for Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding | Best Gift for Birthday Anniversary Festival | Gold, Small View Details
₹616
BS AMOR Flower Round Shape Glass Vase,Urli Bowl Terrarium Succulent Planter,Air Plant Display,Decorative Centerpiece Floral Container For Home Or Wedding Set Of 1,Lxbxh-6X6X2 Inch + 3 Flowers,Brown View Details
₹299
SPHINX Decorative Ceramic Vase for Flowers, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants for Home, Office,Gifts- (Pebble Vase, Height- 8.5 Inches, White) View Details
₹377
SPHINX Ceramic Donut Vase, Pampas Grass Flower Vase, Home Decor Centrepiece for Office or Gifts - (White, 6 Inch) View Details
₹160
HindCraft Chakra Tree, Crystal Tree for Positive Energy - Crystals & Healing Stones - Feng Shui Seven Chakra Tree of Life Decor - Home Decorations for Living Room, 7 Chakra Tree, 200 Beads, 8-10 View Details
₹479
kotart Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Hanging Paintings | Painting for wall Decoration | Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings For Home Décor Living Room Bedroom Set of 3 (10X19 INCH, A) View Details
₹1,399
kotart Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Art Décor Paintings | Painting for wall Decoration | Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings Set of 3 (10X19 INCH, C) View Details
₹1,211
Artvibes In This Home Decorative Wall Art Mdf Wooden Hanger For Living Room|Bedroom|Artworks Decor|Office|Gift|Quotes Decor Items|Wall Hanging For Decoration|Modern Art(Wh_6508N) View Details
₹219
Artvibes Designer Elephant Wooden Wall Hanging for Home Decor | Hamsa Hand Decoration for Livingroom | Modern Artworks Items | Peace Charm Door Accent Decorative Hangings (WH_8506N) View Details
₹170
Artvibes Home Decorative Wall Art MDF Wooden Wall Hanger for Living room | Bedroom | Gifts | Wall Hangings for Decoration | Modern Decor Items | Artworks Canvas Painting (WH_6603N), Set of 6 View Details
₹218
PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Unscented Pillar Candles Set of 3 || 2x2, 2x4, 2x6 Inches || Paraffin Wax Candles || Home Decor (White) View Details
₹275
PROSPERRO LUMO Paraffin Wax Candles Tea Light, Set Of 100, Unscented, 3 Hr, 3.6 X 1.1 Cm View Details
₹323
PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Wax Candles Chime Candles Set of 20 | Ritual Spell Candle | Unscented (Green) View Details
₹149
EKAM | 3 Wick Soy Wax Scented Candle| 35 Hours Burn Time| Long Lasting Premium Candles| Ideal for Home Decor, Gifting & Aromatherapy| Vanilla Fragrance View Details
₹490
PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Votive Glass Candles Set of 12, (Scented) Rose, Jasmine, Lavender, Sandalwood View Details
₹450
PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Unscented Dripless Taper Candles || 10 Inch x 0.75 Inch || Candle Light Dinner || Spell || Set of 4 || Paraffin Wax (Ivory) View Details
₹179
ABOUT SPACE Flower Vase - Handbag Shape Glass Vase with Handle Unique Bubble Scattered Aesthetic Design Centrepiece for Flowers & Fish Purse Shape Table Decor for Home, Office, Cafe L20x B10x H26.5cm View Details
₹1,699
Behoma Golden Metal Slim Cone, 8 & 10.6 Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding Table Decorative Item for Festivals Birthday Valentines Day (Flower Not Included) (Set of 2) View Details
₹1,709
TIED RIBBONS Flower Vase (Set of 2, Multi, 9.8 & 5.5 Inches) for Home Décor Decorative Ceramic Flowers Plants Living Room Bedroom Kitchen Office Wall Table Decoration Dining Table Bedroom Gift Item View Details
₹664
SPHINX Decorative Glass Vase for Flowers Plants Home Decor Office Living Table Decorations, Vases for Home Decor, Luster Glass Vase, Heavy Weight, Sturdy- (Crystal Amber, Approx 9 Inches Height) View Details
₹214
TIED RIBBONS Multicolor Flowers with Mercury Glass Vase for Home Decor Center Table Bedroom Living Room and Office Decoration (Multicolor) View Details
₹470
SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase, Flower Vase, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants, Vase Home Decor Centrepiece Decor for Home, Office, or Gifts VASE ONLY NO Flowers- (White, 6 Inch) View Details
₹349
Stone Essential Lisa Marble Photo Frame For Gift, Table And Couple Room Decoration (Photo Size 6X4 Inch), Tabletop, White View Details
₹1,275
Art Street Photo Frame For Wall Set of 10 Black Picture Frames For Home Decoration, Wall Decor EcoSeries -Size -6x8,5x7 Inches,Medium Density Fibreboard;Synthetic Wood;Plexiglass, Rectangular View Details
₹624
Amazon Brand - Solimo A4 Size Photo Frame Set of 5 | Wall-Mount | Plexi Glass | Frame For Home and Office Decoration | 8x12 Inches (Black) View Details
₹529
