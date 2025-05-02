Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home decor deals you can't miss! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering 50% off on top picks

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 02, 2025 01:03 PM IST

Upgrade your space with Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025! Get minimum 50% off on home decor: figurines, candles, vases, frames & more. Shop now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

amazon basics Snail Family Ceramic Finish Figures - Timeless Elegance for Home Décor | Handcrafted Detailing, Durable Ceramic Materials (Golden Set of 3 Pieces) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hindcraft Evil Eye Wind Chimes for Living Room and Bedroom – Home Décor Items for Hanging Decoration, Wall Décor and Showpieces | Perfect Housewarming and Gift Items for Women Silver, 5-Pipe View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dekorly Artificial Potted Plants, 8 Pack Artificial Plastic Eucalyptus Plants Small Indoor Potted Houseplants, Small Faux Plants for Home Decor Bathroom Office Farmhouse (Set 0F 8) View Details checkDetails

₹273

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes Designer Elephant Wooden Wall Hanging for Home Decor | Hamsa Hand Decoration for Livingroom | Modern Artworks Items | Peace Charm Door Accent Decorative Hangings (WH_8506N) View Details checkDetails

₹170

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Ceramic Donut Vase, Pampas Grass Flower Vase, Home Decor Centrepiece for Office or Gifts - (White, 6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOOD ART STORE Wooden Pyramid Shape Incense Box Hoder Stand | Wooden Agarbatti Stand with ash Catcher for Home Office | Incense Sticks Holder (Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹140

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSH CRAFTING YOUR CURIOSITY Dsh Home Purifying Brass Dhuna Loban Burner Dhooni Dhoop Dani Dhuni Brass Table Dhoop Dani Incense Burner For Loban(Round) View Details checkDetails

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PANCA Ceramic Star Camphor Diffuser for Home,Night Lamp,Electric Camphor Burner, Kapoor Dani,Aroma Incense Burner, Home Accessories,Gift,Electric Dhoop Dani for Home (Set of 1, Ceramic) View Details checkDetails

₹284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ServDharm Dhoop Dani Dhuni Loban Burner, Diameter 4.3(Metal, Round, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

eCraftIndia Golden Decorative Brass Diya with Stand and Holder | Auspicious Diya for Puja Room, Home, Office, Festive Decor | Gift for Diwali, Housewarmings, Ganesh Chaturthi Festival View Details checkDetails

₹112

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Set of 4 Miniature Buddha Monk Statues for Home Decor and Gifts (Small, Multicolour) Resin View Details checkDetails

₹177

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Street27 Resin Astronaut Spaceman Fantasy Statue Ornament Home Office Desktop Figurine Decors Set Of 3-Golden View Details checkDetails

₹332

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Decorative Abstract Thinker Men Statue Set Of 3 Modern Art Showpiece Sculpture(Fantasy,Gold,13CmX6Cm) Decoration Items For Home Decor Living Room Bedroom Bookshelf Table Office-Resin View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SATYAM KRAFT 1 Set (Pack of 6) Cute Penguin Miniature Figurines Showpiece | Gift for Him/Her, Mothers Day, Home, Bedroom, Office, Table, Car Dashboard | Gift & Festive Décor (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹313

amazonLogo
GET THIS

eCraftIndia Buddha Showpiece (18.5 cm x 13 cm x 24 cm, Blue) - Polyresin View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes Wooden Idols and Figurine Life Is A Beautiful Ride Quotes Table Decor For Office Desk Showpiece | Home Decoration | Living Room | Modern Gifting Item (SP_1116N) View Details checkDetails

₹218

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Art Vibes Artvibes Wooden Idols And Figurine You Are Stronger Than You Think Motivational Quote Table Decoration For Office Desk|Home Decor Item|Living Room|Modern Art Wood Showpiece Gift (Sp_1165) View Details checkDetails

₹218

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BEHOMA Metal Ball Round Flower Vase for Home Decor|Table Decorative Item for Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding | Best Gift for Birthday Anniversary Festival | Gold, Small View Details checkDetails

₹616

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BS AMOR Flower Round Shape Glass Vase,Urli Bowl Terrarium Succulent Planter,Air Plant Display,Decorative Centerpiece Floral Container For Home Or Wedding Set Of 1,Lxbxh-6X6X2 Inch + 3 Flowers,Brown View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Decorative Ceramic Vase for Flowers, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants for Home, Office,Gifts- (Pebble Vase, Height- 8.5 Inches, White) View Details checkDetails

₹377

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Ceramic Donut Vase, Pampas Grass Flower Vase, Home Decor Centrepiece for Office or Gifts - (White, 6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HindCraft Chakra Tree, Crystal Tree for Positive Energy - Crystals & Healing Stones - Feng Shui Seven Chakra Tree of Life Decor - Home Decorations for Living Room, 7 Chakra Tree, 200 Beads, 8-10 View Details checkDetails

₹479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Hanging Paintings | Painting for wall Decoration | Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings For Home Décor Living Room Bedroom Set of 3 (10X19 INCH, A) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kotart Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Art Décor Paintings | Painting for wall Decoration | Traditional Indian Art Pichwai Wall Décor Paintings Set of 3 (10X19 INCH, C) View Details checkDetails

₹1,211

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes In This Home Decorative Wall Art Mdf Wooden Hanger For Living Room|Bedroom|Artworks Decor|Office|Gift|Quotes Decor Items|Wall Hanging For Decoration|Modern Art(Wh_6508N) View Details checkDetails

₹219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes Designer Elephant Wooden Wall Hanging for Home Decor | Hamsa Hand Decoration for Livingroom | Modern Artworks Items | Peace Charm Door Accent Decorative Hangings (WH_8506N) View Details checkDetails

₹170

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artvibes Home Decorative Wall Art MDF Wooden Wall Hanger for Living room | Bedroom | Gifts | Wall Hangings for Decoration | Modern Decor Items | Artworks Canvas Painting (WH_6603N), Set of 6 View Details checkDetails

₹218

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Unscented Pillar Candles Set of 3 || 2x2, 2x4, 2x6 Inches || Paraffin Wax Candles || Home Decor (White) View Details checkDetails

₹275

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PROSPERRO LUMO Paraffin Wax Candles Tea Light, Set Of 100, Unscented, 3 Hr, 3.6 X 1.1 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹323

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Wax Candles Chime Candles Set of 20 | Ritual Spell Candle | Unscented (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EKAM | 3 Wick Soy Wax Scented Candle| 35 Hours Burn Time| Long Lasting Premium Candles| Ideal for Home Decor, Gifting & Aromatherapy| Vanilla Fragrance View Details checkDetails

₹490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Votive Glass Candles Set of 12, (Scented) Rose, Jasmine, Lavender, Sandalwood View Details checkDetails

₹450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PROSPERRO LUMO by Parkash Candles Unscented Dripless Taper Candles || 10 Inch x 0.75 Inch || Candle Light Dinner || Spell || Set of 4 || Paraffin Wax (Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Flower Vase - Handbag Shape Glass Vase with Handle Unique Bubble Scattered Aesthetic Design Centrepiece for Flowers & Fish Purse Shape Table Decor for Home, Office, Cafe L20x B10x H26.5cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Behoma Golden Metal Slim Cone, 8 & 10.6 Flower Vase for Home Decor Bedroom Living Room Office Wedding Table Decorative Item for Festivals Birthday Valentines Day (Flower Not Included) (Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Flower Vase (Set of 2, Multi, 9.8 & 5.5 Inches) for Home Décor Decorative Ceramic Flowers Plants Living Room Bedroom Kitchen Office Wall Table Decoration Dining Table Bedroom Gift Item View Details checkDetails

₹664

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Decorative Glass Vase for Flowers Plants Home Decor Office Living Table Decorations, Vases for Home Decor, Luster Glass Vase, Heavy Weight, Sturdy- (Crystal Amber, Approx 9 Inches Height) View Details checkDetails

₹214

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TIED RIBBONS Multicolor Flowers with Mercury Glass Vase for Home Decor Center Table Bedroom Living Room and Office Decoration (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹470

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPHINX Ribbed Pipe Ceramic Vase, Flower Vase, Pampas Grass Vase, Vase for Money Plant Live Plants, Vase Home Decor Centrepiece Decor for Home, Office, or Gifts VASE ONLY NO Flowers- (White, 6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Stone Essential Lisa Marble Photo Frame For Gift, Table And Couple Room Decoration (Photo Size 6X4 Inch), Tabletop, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,275

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Art Street Photo Frame For Wall Set of 10 Black Picture Frames For Home Decoration, Wall Decor EcoSeries -Size -6x8,5x7 Inches,Medium Density Fibreboard;Synthetic Wood;Plexiglass, Rectangular View Details checkDetails

₹624

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo A4 Size Photo Frame Set of 5 | Wall-Mount | Plexi Glass | Frame For Home and Office Decoration | 8x12 Inches (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ready to give your home a makeover that feels fresh, vibrant, and totally you? The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is officially LIVE, and it’s time to spruce up your space without burning a hole in your pocket. With minimum 50% off on everything from spiritual decor to trendy wall art, this is your sign to shop smart and stylish.

Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE: Get minimum 50% off on stylish home decor picks
Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE: Get minimum 50% off on stylish home decor picks

Think figurines that add style, candles that set the mood, vases that speak volumes, and more. So if you’re into earthy aesthetics or colourful chaos, Amazon’s home decor range has something to match your vibe — all at irresistible Summer Sale prices!

Top deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top home decor picks at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Spiritual decor at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Transform your home into a sanctuary of peace with Amazon Summer Sale 2025’s soul-soothing collection of spiritual decor. From Buddha statues to divine idols, every piece is designed to bring serenity and style. Add a zen corner with calming Ganesha figurines, or hang a blessing-filled wall plaque near your entryway. These pieces don’t just level up your interiors — they energise your entire space.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Figurines at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Why should art be limited to frames? With Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, let figurines do the talking. From quirky animal minis to regal elephant sets and abstract metal sculptures, figurines add personality to even the smallest corners. Place them on bookshelves, mantels or work desks — these eye-catching accents are your shortcut to making interiors Insta-worthy. And with flat 50% off or more, you can stock up on pieces that reflect every side of you.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Table top decor at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Level up your coffee tables, side tables, and even your kitchen counters with stunning table top decor from the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Think elegant trays, showstopper hourglasses, classy coasters, and mini planters that add freshness to your flat surfaces. They’re perfect for layering texture and charm into your everyday spaces. Plus, they make great conversation starters during parties! Don’t miss these table top treasures at unmissable discounts.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Wall decor at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Why leave your walls blank when they can be brilliant? Go bold with murals, boho with macramé, or minimal with abstract prints — all available at slashed prices during Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Whether you're renting or owning, wall decor is the easiest way to express your style. From metallic hangings to motivational quotes, give your walls something to say, at minimum 50% off!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Candles and candle holders at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Set the vibe, one flicker at a time! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is lighting up your decor game with dreamy candles and chic holders. Choose from scented candles for spa-like feels or metallic holders for a luxe touch. Cluster them together on a tray or dot them across shelves for that Pinterest-worthy glow. Perfect for dinner parties or me-time evenings, and right now, they’re all available for half the price or more!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Vases at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Flowers or no flowers — a gorgeous vase never goes unnoticed. Grab artistic glass vases, earthy ceramic styles, or bold metal silhouettes at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. From modern minimalist to rustic charm, there’s something for every aesthetic. Line them up on shelves, place them on your dining table, or pop one on your window sill. These vases don’t just hold blooms — they hold attention.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Photo frames at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Every memory deserves a stylish frame — and the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 agrees! Snap up trendy, classic, and quirky photo frames to showcase your favourite moments. Mix and match colours or build a full gallery wall — these frames are all about making your memories stand out. Perfect for gifting or refreshing your personal corners, these are the little touches that bring warmth to your home. And yes, all at jaw-dropping prices!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Don’t let your dream decor wishlist stay a dream. With minimum 50% off across categories, the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the ultimate chance to upgrade your space on a budget. From spiritual calm to maximalist drama — whatever your style, now’s the time to shop, style, and save!

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Early deals for Prime members on ethnic wear; Get 55% off

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE: Get 50% off on top sunglasses brands

Amazon Great Summer Sale live: Get up to 70% off on perfumes, deodorants, and body sprays; Smell great everyday

Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE: Minimum 50% off on stylish home decor picks: FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The end date may vary, but the sale is currently live — shop soon to grab the best deals before they’re gone!

  • Can I return or exchange sale decor items?

    Yes, standard Amazon return and exchange policies apply even during the sale. Check each item’s return policy on the product page.

  • Is free delivery available during the sale?

    Many home decor items are eligible for free delivery, especially for Prime members.

  • Are all home decor items at a minimum of 50% off?

    Yes, selected items across all decor categories are available at a minimum of 50% off.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Home decor deals you can't miss! Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is offering 50% off on top picks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On