Ameesha Patel stuns at 51 in a glamorous champagne-gold lehenga worth ₹3.2 lakh at Gadar's 25-year celebration. Watch
All eyes were on Ameesha Patel as she stepped out in a glamorous champagne-gold lehenga for the grand celebration marking 25 years of Gadar. See video.
Ameesha Patel made a dazzling appearance at the 25-year anniversary celebration of Gadar. Revisiting the legacy of the film that cemented her place in cinematic history, the actor embraced timeless elegance in a champagne-gold lehenga that exuded understated luxury and festive charm. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor brings Amrita Sher-Gil's spirit to life in a graceful blush-pink Banarasi suit; here's how much it cost )
Ameesha Patel rocks champagne-gold lehenga
The ensemble featured a richly embellished blouse adorned with intricate sequins, beads, and zari work. Designed with a flattering sweetheart neckline and a fitted silhouette, the blouse struck the perfect balance between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary glamour. The intricate detailing added texture and sparkle to the look.
Complementing the statement blouse was a flowing lehenga skirt in a soft champagne-gold shade. The skirt featured delicate embellishments scattered across the fabric, creating a subtle shimmer that elevated the outfit without overwhelming it. The voluminous silhouette added movement and grace, while the ornate embroidered border lent the ensemble a regal finish.
One of the standout elements of Ameesha's look was the sheer embellished cape-style dupatta. Unlike a conventional drape, the dupatta was styled over the shoulders, creating an ethereal, almost red-carpet-worthy effect. Intricate embroidery along the borders and delicate embellishments throughout added dimension to the ensemble.
How much does her outfit cost{{/usCountry}}
One of the standout elements of Ameesha's look was the sheer embellished cape-style dupatta. Unlike a conventional drape, the dupatta was styled over the shoulders, creating an ethereal, almost red-carpet-worthy effect. Intricate embroidery along the borders and delicate embellishments throughout added dimension to the ensemble.
How much does her outfit cost{{/usCountry}}
If you loved Ameesha's lehenga and wish to add it to your wardrobe, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Rocky Star and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹3,20,200.{{/usCountry}}
If you loved Ameesha's lehenga and wish to add it to your wardrobe, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of designer label Rocky Star and comes with a hefty price tag of ₹3,20,200.{{/usCountry}}
For accessories, Ameesha opted for a minimal approach, allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage. She paired the lehenga with delicate drop earrings, a bracelet, and understated jewellery that complemented rather than competed with the heavily embellished attire.{{/usCountry}}
For accessories, Ameesha opted for a minimal approach, allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to take centre stage. She paired the lehenga with delicate drop earrings, a bracelet, and understated jewellery that complemented rather than competed with the heavily embellished attire.{{/usCountry}}
Her beauty look was equally refined. Ameesha wore her long hair sleek and straight with a centre parting, framing her face elegantly. The makeup featured softly defined eyes, subtle shimmer on the lids, rosy cheeks, and a nude pink lip. With her tresses left loose in a middle partition, she looks absolutely stunning.
About Amisha Patel
Ameesha Patel is an Indian actor known for her work in Hindi and Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) and went on to star in successful films such as Badri (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), Humraaz (2002), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). She made a successful comeback with Gadar 2 (2023), one of the biggest hits of her career. Apart from acting, Ameesha is also involved in various humanitarian and social causes.
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