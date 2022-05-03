Amrita Arora says 'that's how it's done' as she praises Natasha Poonawalla's Sabyasachi look for Met Gala 2022, we agree

Natasha Poonawalla delighted desi fashion enthusiasts as she walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday in a custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Schiaparelli creation. The businesswoman and socialite wore a tulle saree with a hand-forged bustier in gold and ornate jewels. After pictures of her look were unveiled on social media, Natasha's best friends, including Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to shower her with praises.

On Monday, Natasha Poonawalla walked the Met Gala red carpet along with many big names in the industry. She tried to "interpret the dress code 'gilded glamour' with an Indian gaze that revelled in its multi-culturalism and authenticity." Evidently, she managed to checkmark every box in her vision and delivered an iconic fashion moment. Along with many netizens, Malaika, Kareena, Karisma and Amrita were also floored by her look. (Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla brings Indian glamour, nails Met Gala look in Sabyasachi saree & Schiaparelli bustier)

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared Natasha's picture with the caption, "The one and only [heart] Uffffff [heart emojis] Love Love Love Natasha Poonawalla." Malaika did the same and wrote, "Woah woman u nailed it @natasha.poonawalla [heart emoji]." Karisma also praised Natasha's look and wrote, "That's my girl. Amazing."

However, it is Amrita Arora's comment that takes the cake for us. She wrote, "Natasha Poonwalla, that's how it's done." And we agree. The way Natasha mixed the theme with desi elements makes the ensemble a win for us.

Check out their stories below:

Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor praise Natasha Poonawalla for her Met Gala look.

Malaika Arora also praised the Indian socialite in her Instagram stories.

Natasha draped herself in a gold handcrafted printed tulle saree with a long floor-sweeping trail. It featured silk floss thread embroidery and came embellished with "bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet".

Natasha teamed the six yards with a matching embroidered strapless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. A hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier with exaggerated wires that went over her head rounded off the ensemble. In the end, jewels from Sabyasachi, including earrings, jewelled sunglasses, rings, bangles, haath bandh and headdress, added a royal touch to Natasha's Met Gala look.

Natasha Poonawalla in the Sabyasachi tulle saree and Schiaparelli metal bustier (AFP)

Natasha glammed up the gold ensemble with heels from Christian Louboutin, sleek open hairdo, nude blush pink lip shade, embellished nails, bold winged eyeliner, metallic eye shadow, blushed skin, beaming highlighter and sharp contouring.