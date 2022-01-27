Amyra Dastur is samba bar fashion inspo in 5k strappy floral dress

In a world of endless y2k inspiration, rock flirty vibes and ooze hot summer charm like Bollywood actor Amyra Dastur in a strappy floral dress. Flaunting a flattering silhouette in an eye-catching floral print slip-on ankle-grazing dress, Amyra left us swooning as she laid fashion inspiration to head straight to a samba bar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Amyra shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward while serving a little sass with minimalist detail in the low-key slip dress. The pictures featured the diva donning the low back maxi dress that came with an asymmertrical bottom hem and a cowl neckline along with adjustable straps to add to the hotness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sporting a ruching on side along with a ruffled edged skirt, the maxi gown came in a rust orange base and featured contrasting white leafy prints all over. Made of viscose crepe, the hand-made garment looked sultry enough to stop the traffic.

Amyra Dastur in strappy floral dress (Instagram/amyradastur93)

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted soft curls, Amyra amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick and dewy makeup look with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sizzling poses for the camera, Amyra captioned the pictures, “There’s always a wild side to an innocent face (sic)” and “There are always flowers for those who want see them (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Alia Bhatt’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The maxi gown originally costs ₹5,590 on the designer website.

Amyra Dastur's maxi gown from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amyra Dastur was styled by celebrity stylist and designer Malvika Tater.