Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stun in matching black looks during night out in Mumbai. Watch

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, with their friends, enjoyed an outing in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the rumoured couple outside an eatery joint in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of the actors made it to social media and delighted their fans. The snippets show Ananya and Aditya dressed in matching all-black ensembles. While Ananya looked stunning in a black dress, Aditya complemented her in a casual black tee and denim fit. Scroll through to check out what Ananya and Aditya wore for the outing.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy outing in Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday clicked by the paparazzi on a night out. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday slipped into a black dress for her outing with Aditya Roy Kapur. The paparazzi clicked the couple enjoying a conversation with friends. A few fan clips showed the rumoured couple getting cosy in each other's company, almost confirming their dating rumours. Coming to Ananya's look for the night out, her sleeveless black dress features a plunging rectangular neckline, front button closures, a corset belt cinching the waist, a body-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, and a mini hem length.

Ananya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including dainty ear studs, a single-string anklet, strappy high heels, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, blushed cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude lip shade, and glowing skin for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy tresses gave the finishing touch.

On the other hand, Aditya complemented Ananya in a black crew-neck tee featuring half-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette sculpting his enviable frame. He paired the T-shirt with dark-coloured denim jeans, a watch, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

Meanwhile, the rumours around Ananya and Aditya's relationship started doing rounds when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Since then, the duo has been spotted multiple times by the paparazzi at the airport and during vacations.

