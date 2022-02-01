Ananya Panday's bold and bright mini dress worth 31k is the ultimate party look. You'll love the new pics

Remember Ananya Panday's bold and bright candy-hued mini dress, which she wore to the Bigg Boss 15 finale episode? The paparazzi clicked the actor's look in the ensemble outside the BB 15 sets, and it instantly went viral on social media. Now, it's setting the internet on fire once again after the star posted pictures in the ensemble. We even found out where you can buy it. Keep scrolling to know all the details.

On Monday, Ananya took to Instagram to post her photos from the shoot, wearing the neon pink and orange dress. She captioned it, "Candy crushin for the #BiggBossSeasonFinale #GehraiyaanOnPrime February 11." The ensemble is the ultimate party look and is from the shelves of the clothing label, The Dolls House Fashion.

If you wish to buy the Gehraiyaan actor's ensemble, it is currently available on the clothing label's website. It is called Gigi Mini Dress In Sunrise. Adding the look to your collection will cost you ₹31,084 (GBP 310).

The Gigi Mini Dress. (thedollshousefashion.com)

Coming to the details of Ananya's outfit, it comes in neon pink and orange shades. She wore it in two styles, one with an oversized matching orange blazer and another without it. The ensemble features a trendy mini hem length, a deep sweetheart neckline, a fitted silhouette hugging her svelte frame and broad straps with gold embellished buttons.

Ananya layered the dress with an oversized orange blazer featuring notch lapel collars, pulled-back full sleeves and raised shoulders. She went for minimal accessories to keep things fuss-free and chic it includes strappy peep-toe sandals and a pair of gold statement rings on her hands.

Ananya layered the dress with an oversized orange blazer

In the end, centre-parted open locks with wavy ends, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, subtle eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

Ananya's ensemble is perfect for a summer brunch date or for hanging out with your friends on the beach. You can even revamp it with quirky accessories and bold make-up and turn it into your go-to party look for making heads turn on any occasion.

What do you think of this look?

