Ananya Panday brings the oomph factor as showstopper in sultry mini blazer dress at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics

Actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week for designers Pankaj and Nidhi's eponymous label on Saturday. The 23-year-old actor walked the ramp in a sultry mini-blazer dress and served total boss babe vibes in it. The paparazzi clicked Ananya on the ramp at the fashion show, and soon, her pictures and videos started doing rounds on social media. Even the official page of Lakme Fashion Week dropped Ananya's ramp walk moment on their social media page. Keep scrolling to check out the snippets from the show.

Ananya Panday brings the oomph factor in a mini blazer dress at Lakme Fashion Week

On Saturday, designers Pankaj and Nidhi displayed their latest collection Solaris, from their eponymous label at the Lakme Fashion Week. They dressed all the models in stunning pieces from their vibrant line and chose a sultry orange mini blazer dress for the showstopper Ananya Panday. Ananya's blazer dress is a perfect pick for the party season and boasts of intricate designs and funky vibes. The pictures and video from the show gave a glimpse of how the Gehraiyaan actor owned the ramp with her glam avatar. See the posts below. (Also Read: Internet believes Malaika Arora had the best walk at Lakme Fashion Week, say 'Malla just owned the ramp': Watch video)

Ananya's blazer dress comes in a neon orange shade and features notch lapel collars, quarter-length sleeves, lace cut-work detail in floral patterns, double-breasted button-up front, padded shoulders, body-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, and a mini hem length displaying her long legs.

Ananya Panday turns showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya donned the blazer dress with minimal accessories, including orange strappy pumps, dainty gold earrings, and embellished rings. She tied her tresses in a sleeked-back and centre-parted top bun, and for the glam, she chose glossy pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin.

Ananya Panday donned an orange mini blazer dress for walking the ramp at LFW 2022. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.