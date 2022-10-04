Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday brings festive spirit to Maja Ma screening in wedding season-ready lehenga set worth 91k: All pics

Ananya Panday slipped into a wedding season-ready green printed and embellished lehenga set for attending the Maja Ma screening in Mumbai. The star brought the festive spirit to the occasion with her steal-worthy look.

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The screening of Madhuri Dixit's latest release Maja Ma was a star-studded affair last night. Many stars, including Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Gajraj Rao, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Maniesh Paul, Sharvari Wagh, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and more celebs, arrived for the occasion dressed in stylish ensembles. However, Ananya Panday stole the show in her ethnic attire that screamed festive vibes. The star chose a beauteous wedding season-ready lehenga set for the occasion that should be on your mood board for the upcoming Shaadi season. Keep scrolling to take some styling tips.

Ananya Panday steals the show at the Maja Ma screening

On Monday night, several stars from B-Town stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Maja Ma screening. The paparazzi clicked several celebrities at the occasion, including Ananya Panday, who came dressed in a lehenga set. The actor's stylist Tanya Ghavri also dropped pictures of Ananya on her Instagram page with the caption, "And the festivities begin." The Liger actor's ensemble is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous clothing label. You can easily don Ananya's outfit for day and night wedding festivities. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. (Also Read: Ananya Panday lives the Italian holiday dream in a must-have floral mini dress worth 5k. Do you love it?)

Ananya's lehenga set is available on the Arpita Mehta website and is called Green and sand garden print tiered skirt set. Adding the organza and silk ethnic outfit to your collection would cost you a whopping 91,000.

The price of the lehenga set Ananya Panday wore to Maja Ma screening.&nbsp;(arpitamehtaofficial.com)
The price of the lehenga set Ananya Panday wore to Maja Ma screening. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Regarding the design details, Ananya's lehenga set features a hand-embroidered sleeveless choli in a green shade. It comes adorned with gold-coloured intricate floral karigari, a wide U neckline, a midriff-baring curved hem length, and sequin embellishments. She teamed the blouse with a green pleated lehenga skirt adorned in a detailed floral pattern and multiple tiers.

Ananya completed her ensemble with a matching green printed dupatta draped on her hands. Lastly, the star picked ornate gold jhumkis, a statement ring and bracelets to accessorise the traditional look. Side parted wavy hairdo, pink lips, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blushed skin, and beaming highlighter gave the final finishing touch.

What do you think of Ananya Panday's lehenga set?

