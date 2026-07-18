Ananya Panday closes Gaurav Gupta's show in modern bridal lehenga styled with diamond septum ring, dreamy undone hair

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta unveiled his latest couture collection in Mumbai on July 17. The India couture show – Light Song – marks a new chapter for the house as it continues to expand globally while staying rooted in India.

Ananya Panday walks the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

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Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Fardeen Khan, and others brought their signature style to the showcase, dressed in ensembles created by the designer himself. Ananya Panday closed the show as the showstopper, bringing Gaurav Gupta’s vision to life. Here's a breakdown of the outfit she wore on the runway:

Ananya Panday turns showstopper

Gaurav Gupta chose Ananya Panday as his muse to close his star-studded couture show last night. He dressed the actor in a pristine white lehenga look fitting for a modern bride. The couture look features hundreds of handcrafted embellishments, including sequins, beaded details, crystals, and shimmering adornments.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, crystal-adorned strings draping her shoulders added an ethereal touch to the ensemble. A beautiful tulle veil tucked into her hairdo and adorned with hand-embroidered shimmering adornments turned Ananya into a stunning modern bride. The jewellery further elevated her look, and featured a diamond septum ring, a mang tika decked with massive diamonds, and rings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, crystal-adorned strings draping her shoulders added an ethereal touch to the ensemble. A beautiful tulle veil tucked into her hairdo and adorned with hand-embroidered shimmering adornments turned Ananya into a stunning modern bride. The jewellery further elevated her look, and featured a diamond septum ring, a mang tika decked with massive diamonds, and rings. {{/usCountry}}

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As for the glam, Ananya chose shimmering silver eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, soft contouring, and body glitter to highlight her collarbones. Long tresses, intentionally undone in a half-up hairdo, cascaded down her back, adding an earthy fantasy to the dress.

The outfit details

Meanwhile, the lehenga features a blouse and a lehenga skirt, with an infinity symbol on the waistline, in tune with the essence of the designer's new collection. The blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline and a cropped hem, showcasing Ananya's toned abs.

She wore it with a matching lehenga skirt, constructed in an A-line silhouette, cascading down her body like a waterfall and elevated with a floor-sweeping hem length and a long train on the back.

The Gaurav Gupta couture show

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Gaurav Gupta's couture collection, Light Song, was presented at Jio World Centre, Mumbai. Created by a team of over 150 artisans, the collection represents more than 4,000 hours of craftsmanship.

The runway, shaped like an infinity symbol, reflected the designer’s signature motif of boundless possibilities and transformation. Featuring over 40 looks across bridalwear, occasionwear, and menswear, the collection was inspired by the relationship between the sun and the moon.