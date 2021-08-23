Ananya Panday in all-black scarf top and pants leaves Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor smitten

When it comes to all-black looks, one can rarely go wrong with this sartorial choice. Wearing head-to-toe black silhouettes can elevate your style instantly, and no one understands this quite like Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The star took the internet by storm after she shared her images in a glamorous ensemble from a photoshoot. Even her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor were left smitten.

Ananya slipped into a halter-neck, asymmetric scarf top and matching pants for the photoshoot. She shared them with a ninja emoticon.

Ananya's ensemble is from the label Cult Gaia. Read on to know how the 22-year-old star styled the outfit. Take a look at the pictures here:

Ananya's silk-satin scarf top featured a gold keyhole and gathered details on the front. The asymmetric hemline of the blouse added an edgy twist and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with high-rise pants that had a cut-out detail on the waist and gold embellishment.

To accessorise her ensemble, Ananya chose statement-worthy gold earrings and OTT straw bangles. OTT accessories have always been Ananya's wardrobe favourite, and they make for a perfect add-on to monochrome or simple summer looks.

The 22-year-old star left her locks open in a side parting and chose a sleeked back look with the all-black ensemble. Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, and glossy pink lip shade completed Ananya's glam.

After Ananya posted the photos, they instantly went viral and garnered more than 3 lakh likes. The Khaali Peeli actor's best friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the photoshoot by liking the pictures.

On the work front, Ananya has two films up for release. She will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

