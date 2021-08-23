Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday in all-black scarf top and pants leaves Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor smitten
fashion

Ananya Panday in all-black scarf top and pants leaves Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor smitten

Ananya Panday leaves the internet smitten with her pictures in an all-black scarf top and pants. Her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor were also impressed.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Ananya Panday in all-black scarf top and pants leaves Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor smitten(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

When it comes to all-black looks, one can rarely go wrong with this sartorial choice. Wearing head-to-toe black silhouettes can elevate your style instantly, and no one understands this quite like Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The star took the internet by storm after she shared her images in a glamorous ensemble from a photoshoot. Even her best friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor were left smitten.

Ananya slipped into a halter-neck, asymmetric scarf top and matching pants for the photoshoot. She shared them with a ninja emoticon.

Ananya's ensemble is from the label Cult Gaia. Read on to know how the 22-year-old star styled the outfit. Take a look at the pictures here:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: In Pics: Ananya Panday pairs dramatic crop top with distressed denims for outing

Ananya's silk-satin scarf top featured a gold keyhole and gathered details on the front. The asymmetric hemline of the blouse added an edgy twist and flaunted her toned midriff. She teamed it with high-rise pants that had a cut-out detail on the waist and gold embellishment.

To accessorise her ensemble, Ananya chose statement-worthy gold earrings and OTT straw bangles. OTT accessories have always been Ananya's wardrobe favourite, and they make for a perfect add-on to monochrome or simple summer looks.

The 22-year-old star left her locks open in a side parting and chose a sleeked back look with the all-black ensemble. Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, and glossy pink lip shade completed Ananya's glam.

After Ananya posted the photos, they instantly went viral and garnered more than 3 lakh likes. The Khaali Peeli actor's best friends Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor reacted to the photoshoot by liking the pictures.

On the work front, Ananya has two films up for release. She will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday navya naveli nanda shanaya kapoor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gauri Khan serves a boss lady look in monotone pantsuit for shoot, Farah reacts

Priyanka Chopra's ivory dress for Rakhi celebrations with Siddharth costs 25k

'Param Sundari' Hina Khan in sequinned saree mixes ethnic and modern vibes

Shweta Tiwari lays fashion cues to paint the weekend red in a one-shoulder gown
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP