Ananya Panday’s sizzling look in 22k golden metallic trench makes jaws drop

In the need to compensate for Covid-19 lockdown boredom, the fashion industry is seeing bright and bold style trends come back to life and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was seen rooting for the same in her latest magazine photoshoot. Making heads turn with her sizzling look, Ananya featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan India’s August issue in a golden metallic trench that made jaws drop in awe.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show the diva serving a smoking hot look on gloomy grey Tuesday and setting the mercury soaring with her sensuous style in the golden metallic trench with belt that mixes bad weather and stunning fashion to lift up one’s mood from even the darkest depths of quarantine. In the viral pictures, Ananya is featured donning the trench coat that came in golden metallic colour and sported full sleeves with belted cuffs.

Ananya Panday in golden metallic trench coat(Amigos Communications)

Instead of a front button fastening, it came with a golden belt and a classic collar. Pulling back the sleeves to nail a chic look, Ananya accessorised the attire with a pair of contemporary luxe earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels.

Ananya Panday in golden metallic trench coat(Amigos Communications)

Leaving her silky tresses open in a messy form, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipgloss, highlighted cheeks, smokey eye makeup and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ananya set fans on frenzy.

Ananya Panday in golden metallic trench coat(Amigos Communications)

The ensemble is credited to Indian luxury prêt-à-couture brand Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, which boasts of blending classic embroideries with modern silhouettes and draws inspiration from the global culture. The trench originally costs ₹22k on the designer website.

Ananya Panday's golden metallic trench from Nirmooha(nirmohafashionhouse.com)

A fashion staple since the First World War, trench coats are perfect for drizzly days and we can’t wait to recreate Ananya Panday’s look on one of our outings this monsoon season. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter