Ananya Panday in hot pink bikini gives her Ibiza beach look a Barbie update. Suhana Khan and Maheep Kapoor love it

Ananya Panday travelled to Ibiza with her family to spend summer vacations amid the Mediterranean Sea and balmy tropical weather. Ananya has been posting pictures from her time there on social media. The star's most recent post shows her chilling in the Spanish Islands, dressed in a hot pink-coloured bikini. The star gave her Ibiza beach look a Barbie update, and netizens loved it, including her BFF Suhana Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Check out the post inside.

Ananya Panday's beach look from Ibiza

Ananya Panday in a hot pink bikini chills during Ibiza holiday. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures from her Ibiza holiday with fans on social media. The photos show her chilling by the sea while lounging on a yacht, enjoying pretty sunsets, having a blast with her sister, and more. "Took the pink theme too seriously [face with hand over mouth and sun emojis]," Ananya captioned the post, in reference to the popular Barbiecore trend or Barbie pink trend that went viral recently. Scroll through the pictures Ananya posted below.

Ananya's pink bikini set features a jersey bra top with noodle straps, a wide square neckline, a fitted bust, and a super-cropped hem length showing off her toned midriff. She styled it with matching bikini bottoms featuring a low-rise waistline and a high-leg cut-out. She accessorised it with sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and a dainty gold choker. For the glam picks, she chose feathered brows, a no-makeup look, and glowing skin.

Suhana Khan and Maheep Kapoor react to the pictures

Ananya Panday's pictures got several likes and comments from netizens. Her BFF Suhana Khan commented, "Wowww [face with hand over mouth emoji]." Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Orhan Awatramani joked, "When did u have a baby." A fan commented, "It's Barbie time." Another wrote, "You are so pretty."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2. The film will release in theatres on August 25.