Ananya Panday's swimsuit pics on Ibiza holiday make Suhana Khan call her 'bikini babe', steal ideas for next beach vacay

Ananya Panday recently enjoyed an extended European holiday with her alleged boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Pictures of the couple enjoying the scenic locales and lunch outings went viral on social media. Now, Ananya is giving a glimpse of what she wore on vacation, and you should be taking notes to make a statement on your beach getaway. Scroll through to check out Ananya's pictures. Ananya Panday chills in two stylish bikinis while enjoying a sunny day in Ibiza. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday's Ibiza holiday

Ananya Panday began her weekend by posting snippets from her Ibiza holiday with Aditya Roy Kapur. The Dream Girl 2 actor captioned the post, "Blue baby [blue heart, a chilled face, butterfly, dolphin, fish, seal, octopus, and blue face emojis]." The post features three pictures of Ananya showing off her swimsuit looks, two videos of the clear blue ocean, a starry night sky, scenic views of the beach, and street art in Ibiza. Check out the post below.

Ananya Panday's bikini looks

Ananya Panday in two bikinis while holidaying in Ibiza with Aditya Roy Kapur. (Instagram)

The photo shows Ananya dressed in an aqua blue-coloured bikini featuring a one-shoulder bra top showing off her décolletage, a keyhole detail on the front, a gathered design, a fitted bust, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. She wore it with matching bottoms featuring a low-rise waist and high-leg cut-outs. Tinted sunglasses, open tresses, blush pink lips, and glowing gave the finishing touch.

The second photo shows her in an indigo blue-coloured bikini featuring a similar one-shoulder neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a super-cropped midriff-revealing hem length. She wore it with matching bikini shorts, black-tinted sunglasses, and open locks.

The internet reacts to Ananya Panday's pictures

Ananya Panday's beach pictures garnered love from her followers. Her BFF Suhana Khan commented, "Woww bikini babe." Another wrote, "Flawless baby." A few others teased Ananya about her alleged boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. One wrote, "Where is Night Manager?" Another commented, "Is Night Manager taking photos [laughing emojis]."