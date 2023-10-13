Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F to Shanaya Kapoor; a look at best-dressed stars at beauty awards: Who wore what

Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Elle Beauty Awards 2023. The guest list included celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Alaya F, Bhumi Pednekar, Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Surveen Chawla, Divya Khosla Kumar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Saiee Manjrekar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more stars. They walked the red carpet event in head-turning ensembles. Soon, pictures and videos from the star-studded occasion made it online. Here's a look at the stars who were the best-dressed celebrities at the bash. Scroll through to know who wore what.

Best-dressed stars at Elle Beauty Awards: Who wore what

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F to Shanaya Kapoor; what best-dressed stars wore to Elle Beauty Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday served glamour and elegance at the Elle Beauty Awards red carpet in a killer black gown featuring a strapless plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, and a voluminous floor-grazing skirt. She styled the outfit with an emerald layered necklace, earrings, a sleek ponytail, high heels, and striking minimal glam picks.

Alaya F

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alaya F won the 'Naked Dress' trend at the Elle Beauty Awards in a jaw-dropping see-through dress featuring a sheer silhouette, heavy pearl embellishments, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a risqué thigh-high slit. She wore the ensemble with killer high heels, a braided hairdo adorned in pearls, pearl earrings, mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at the Elle Beauty Awards in a silver mesh gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline, a cut-out on the waist, a thigh-high slit, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Side-parted open voluminous locks, strappy silver high heels, statement rings, and killer glam picks gave the finishing touch to her red-carpet look.

Bhumi Pednekar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi Pednekar attended Elle Beauty Awards in a black gown featuring a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, an OTT structure on the waist, a front slit, floor-sweeping train at the back, and a floor-length scarf placed on her neck like a dupatta. She styled the outfit with high heels, statement earrings, rings, open locks, and mauve lip shade.

Shanaya Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya Kapoor slayed the Gen-Z styling for her Elle Beauty Awards appearance in a grey tank top and a silver sequinned figure-hugging skirt featuring a knotted design on the waist, a thigh-high slit on the front, and floor-grazing hem. The ensemble is from Michael Kors. She styled the outfit with an open wet hairdo, a Bulgari bracelet, dainty ear studs, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, and a blushed dewy base.

Mira Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mira Kapoor arrived at the Elle Beauty Awards in a statement saree gown by Shantanu & Nikhil. It featured an embellished corseted strapless blouse, a gathered skirt design, a thigh-high slit on front, a floor-sweeping train, an embellished tulle pallu-like structure, and a figure-sculpting silhouette. She wore it with a dainty necklace, rings, high heels, side-parted wavy locks, and minimal glam.

Rakul Preet Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul Preet Singh attended the Elle Beauty Awards in a blush pink Gauri and Nainika gown featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice, a voluminous layered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem adorned in ruffles. She styled the ensemble with statement rings, a bracelet, pearl earrings, a top knot, fuchsia pink lip shade, shimmery eye makeup, and blushed cheeks.

Vaani Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaani Kapoor served a Disney Princess moment on the red carpet at the Elle Beauty Awards in a black and blush pink gown featuring a plunging neckline, corseted bodice, a flared skirt, and a front skit. A messy top knot, minimal glam, statement earrings, black high heels, nude lip shade, and striking eye makeup rounded it off.

Vijay Varma

Vijaya Varma made heads turn at the Elle Beauty Awards in his dapper and laidback checkered grey ensemble featuring an oversized notch-lapel blazer, coordinated pants featuring a slit on the knees, and a white baggy tank top. The actor complemented his outfit with chunky Chelsea boots, rings, a clean-shaven look, and a messy hairdo.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!