Ananya Panday makes jaws drop in 9.8k sunset flora corset, curved hem shorts
fashion

Ananya Panday makes jaws drop in 9.8k sunset flora corset, curved hem shorts

Ananya Panday sizzles at Gehraiyaan promotions and sets us dreaming of summer in a sunset flora corset with curved hem shorts, worth ₹9.8k, and these viral pictures are all the fashion inspiration we need to give a swoon-worthy upgrade to our wardrobe
Ananya Panday makes jaws drop in 9.8k sunset flora corset, curved hem shorts (Instagram/ananyapanday)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

If you need fashion cues to go bold and give a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear, let Bollywood actor Ananya Panday inspire you with her jaw-dropping look at Gehraiyaan promotions in a sunset flora corset with a pair of curved hem shorts. Sizzling on Day 2 of promotions of upcoming Sakun Batra-directorial, Ananya set us dreaming of summer and her viral pictures are all the fashion inspiration we need to give a swoon-worthy upgrade to our wardrobe.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look. The pictures featured the diva donning a bustier corset top that was constructed with internal boning and came with a drawstring detail at front. 

Sporting an adjustable eyelet opening on the back, the corset was cut from a printed cotton fabric and styled to run as per chest and waist size. Ananya teamed it with a pair of shorts inspired from a classic sports shorts that were cut in a suiting fabric which was constructed with a small strap and came with an adjuster detail on one side along with two back pockets.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Ananya accessorised her look with contemporary luxe finger rings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. She completed her attire with a pair of colour-pop heels from Katmaconie.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade that matched her eyeshadow tint, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ananya captioned the pictures, “#Gehraiyaan promotions day 2 We’re over the moon with all the love and excitement towards the trailer #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label ‘Polite Society’ that prides in non conformist power dressing. While the corset originally costs 4,800 on the designer website, the shorts are priced at 5,000.

 

Ananya Panday's corset from Polite Society  (politesocietyshop.com)
Ananya Panday's curved hem shorts from Polite Society  (politesocietyshop.com)

 

Ananya Panday was styled by celebrity stylists Lakshmi Lehr and Harshita Daga. A favourite of Bollywood divas last year, corsets were hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and continue to trend after making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.

