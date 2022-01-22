Ananya Panday makes jaws drop in 9.8k sunset flora corset, curved hem shorts

If you need fashion cues to go bold and give a sensual twist to the fashion of wearing inner wear as outer wear, let Bollywood actor Ananya Panday inspire you with her jaw-dropping look at Gehraiyaan promotions in a sunset flora corset with a pair of curved hem shorts. Sizzling on Day 2 of promotions of upcoming Sakun Batra-directorial, Ananya set us dreaming of summer and her viral pictures are all the fashion inspiration we need to give a swoon-worthy upgrade to our wardrobe.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in the '90s-inspired boudoir chic look. The pictures featured the diva donning a bustier corset top that was constructed with internal boning and came with a drawstring detail at front.

Sporting an adjustable eyelet opening on the back, the corset was cut from a printed cotton fabric and styled to run as per chest and waist size. Ananya teamed it with a pair of shorts inspired from a classic sports shorts that were cut in a suiting fabric which was constructed with a small strap and came with an adjuster detail on one side along with two back pockets.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Ananya accessorised her look with contemporary luxe finger rings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. She completed her attire with a pair of colour-pop heels from Katmaconie.

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick shade that matched her eyeshadow tint, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Ananya captioned the pictures, “#Gehraiyaan promotions day 2 We’re over the moon with all the love and excitement towards the trailer #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label ‘Polite Society’ that prides in non conformist power dressing. While the corset originally costs ₹4,800 on the designer website, the shorts are priced at ₹5,000.

Ananya Panday's corset from Polite Society (politesocietyshop.com)

Ananya Panday's curved hem shorts from Polite Society (politesocietyshop.com)

Ananya Panday was styled by celebrity stylists Lakshmi Lehr and Harshita Daga. A favourite of Bollywood divas last year, corsets were hyped by the popular show Bridgertonare and continue to trend after making a comeback as a garment to accentuate curves and achieve tiny waistline despite their controversial history. Corsets are the new belts for Bollywood actors which are being paired with outwear in a mix of chic with grunge.