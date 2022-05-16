Ananya Panday's 2k bralette and mini skirt for date night with Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is a must-have

Actor Ananya Panday has established herself as one of the upcoming Gen-Z fashionistas in Bollywood. The star may be a few films old in the industry, but her sartorial sense has made headlines several times. While her red carpet and photoshoot looks are stunning, Ananya's casual wardrobe always wins the game. Case in point: Ananya's outfit choice for going on a dinner date with Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor last night. She slipped into a printed bralette and mini skirt set and served summer fashion goals. If you loved the ensemble, we know how you can get the exact look. Scroll ahead to find out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, Ananya with Janhvi and Shanaya stepped out in the bay to enjoy a dinner date with their friends. The three divas served impeccable date-night fashion with their glam avatars. However, Ananya's outfit grabbed eyeballs the most for its summery vibe. It's a must-have in your wardrobe. Scroll ahead to check out Ananya's look. (Also Read: Ananya Panday is trendy babe in bikini pics from Gehraiyaan days, Suhana Khan reacts)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday's bralette and mini skirt combination are from the clothing label Tiger Mist. Coming to the design details, the super cropped top features a marble pattern done in different shades of pink, barely-there elasticated straps, a square neckline and mini hem length baring Ananya's midriff.

Ananya Panday posted the date-night look on her Instagram stories. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya teamed the top with a matching mini-skirt decorated with a similar marble pattern in pink hues. It comes with a metal ring embellishment, asymmetric hem, draped fabric hanging on one side and gathered details.

Want to include the bralette and skirt set in your wardrobe? It is available on the Tiger Mist website and is called Chevie Skirt and Chevie Top. The skirt is worth approximately AUD 28 ( ₹1,500), and the top cost AUD 14 ( ₹750). The set will cost you ₹2,250.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of the outfit Ananya Panday picked for date night with Janhvi and Shanaya. (tigermist.com)

Ananya styled the top with minimal accessories, including metal hoop earrings, matching heels and a chained denim shoulder bag. In the end, Ananya opted for centre-parted open tresses, minimal makeup, glowing skin and blush pink lip shade to round off the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of her dinner-date look?