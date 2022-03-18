Ananya Panday in see-through bold black dress steals the spotlight at Apoorva Mehta's birthday: Check out pics, videos

Last night, actor Ananya Panday stole the spotlight at Apoorva Mehta's star-studded birthday bash, hosted by Karan Johar in Mumbai. Many celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, and more stars, attended the grand occasion. Ananya chose a see-through embellished ensemble for the event and made heads turn with this jaw-dropping fashion moment. This look is definitely one of the best sartorial picks made by the star.

Pictures and videos of Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, have been going viral on social media. They show the 23-year-old star posing for the shutterbugs outside the party venue. Scroll ahead to see several snippets of Ananya from the bash.

Ananya chose a black shimmering see-through ensemble from the shelves of luxury fashion label, Aadnevik. This is not the first time the Gehraiyaan actor has picked a number from the brand. Earlier, she wore a black lace gown for attending an award ceremony in Mumbai. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled the star's look for Apoorva Mehta's birthday.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday's sultry look in brown bralette and suit is as good as 'alpenlibe'

Ananya Panday attends Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya's black sleeveless dress features a mesh overlay draped over the ensemble. It also comes with a plunging neckline, figure-hugging boning done on the bodice, a textured leather belt to cinch the waist, high-waisted bottoms attached inside the dress, cut-out detail on the back, and shimmering embellishments adorned all over in geometric patterns.

Ananya donned the dress with minimal accessories, allowing her smoking hot ensemble to be the centre of attention. She chose black pointed heels, pearl-adorned rings, embellished black pouch, and dainty crystal-adorned earrings.

Ananya Panday steals the spotlight with her bold black look.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, side-parted tresses, winged eyeliner, subtle smoky eye shadow, black nail paint, coral pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter rounded off Ananya Panday's glam picks.

What do you think of Ananya Panday's bold black look?

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON