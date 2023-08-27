Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur serve airport fashion goals in chic casual outfits. Watch

Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur, the rumoured couple of Bollywood, were spotted at the airport on Sunday morning. A few weeks back, the love birds were also spotted on holiday in Europe, we wonder what the couple is up to this time. When it comes to fashion and style, both the stars are absolute stunners. Ananya with her back-to-back fashionable looks is a Gen Z style icon on the other hand Aditya Roy Kapoor is a heartthrob and keeps his style minimal and understated. Their latest look is no exception, with the couple hitting the airport-fashion mark in chic casuals. Read on to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur's airport look is all about minimal fashion as they return from Europe trip: Watch )

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at airport

Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen at the airport, emanating relaxed vibes with their fashionable casual attire.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

On Sunday morning, their fans got a weekend treat as Ananya and Aditya were spotted at the airport and their pictures and videos instantly went viral on social media. In the post, the rumoured couple can be seen exuding chill vibes in comfortable casual outfits. Their fans can't stop gushing over them and have flooded their posts with a ton of likes and comments. One fan wrote "Couple Goals" while others commented, "Can't wait to see them together". Let's have a look at their video.

What Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur wore at the airport?

For her chic airport look, Ananya donned a white tank top and teamed it with olive cargo trousers. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her look with a quirky chain necklace, a pair of white sneakers, brown tinted aviator sunglasses and her all-time favourite Louis Vuitton handbag. For her minimal makeup look, Ananya got decked up in mascara-coated lashes, blush cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in the middle partition, Ananya finished off her effortlessly stylish look.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapoor opted for a checkered shirt in shades of blue and green and paired it with grey trousers. He completed his look with a pair of white Converse shoes, black oval sunglasses and a backpack slung over his shoulder. Back-swept hairdo and trimmed beard gave the finishing touch.

