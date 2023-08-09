Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married again, her sequinned saree and their kiss steal the show. All pics inside

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot once again! The couple married each other in a scenic location and shared the news with their fans by posting a video and pictures from the ceremony. The posts show Ankita and Vicky stealing a kiss, Vicky going down on his knee for his wife, and posing for pictures. Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 2021. Scroll through to see snippets from their latest wedding.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get married

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get married again.(Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande posted pictures and a video from her wedding ceremony with her husband, Vicky Jain, on Instagram. The snippets show Ankita in a gorgeous pink sequinned saree, styled with a stunning blouse and matching jewellery. Meanwhile, Vicky complemented his wife in a white tuxedo. Ankita posted the photos with the caption, "Keep your face always towards the sunshine and shadows will fall behind you," and "I made a wish upon a star, I turned around, and there you were. I love you Mr J." "We got married again #watchtilltheend," the caption read.

Watch the wedding video below:

Ankita Lokhande's saree and her kiss with Vicky Jain steal the show

Ankita Lokhande's sequinned saree for the dreamy wedding ceremony and her romantic kiss after their marriage got officiated stole the show. Coming to the design details of the six yards, it features shimmering holographic sequins. She wore the chiffon drape traditionally, with pleats on the front and pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-grazing length. She cinched the drape with a matching sequinned fabric belt.

Ankita styled the drape with a pink sequinned bustier blouse featuring noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and an asymmetric back design. She accessorised the saree with a heavy choker necklace, a diamond ring, and high heels. Lastly, a centre-parted messy ponytail, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged glowing skin, and mauve lip shade gave the finishing touch.

