Ankita Lokhande celebrates Vicky Jain's birthday in Dubai, calls him the 'Hottest Husband': Watch video from the bash

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is leaving no stone unturned to ring in her husband, Vicky Jain's birthday with a blast. The couple, known for sharing romantic and fun moments from their daily lives with fans on social media, travelled to Dubai with their friends to mark the special occasion and even posted a video from the celebrations. The clip shows Ankita and Vicky enjoying on a yacht. It will motivate you to pack your bags and travel with your partner.

On Sunday, Ankita took to her Instagram page to drop a video of herself hugging Vicky and the two singing Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan's song Mere Yaaraa. The couple can be seen hanging out on a yacht while marvelling at a light show on a Ferris wheel. "Happy birthday my one and only KNOTTIEST and the HOTTEST husband. From your one and only happiest and sexiest wife #magicalmoments," Ankita captioned the post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande in red saree and sleeveless blouse drops a romantic look in new pics with Vicky Jain: See here)

The video begins with Ankita and Vicky dancing and hugging each other while standing on a yacht. While the Pavitra Rishta actor wore a one-shoulder floral printed gown for the occasion, Vicky complemented Ankita in a white button-down shirt and black pants. The couple even shared moments from the celebrations on their Instagram stories.

After Ankita dropped the video, the couple's friends and fans hearted the post and posted their reactions in the comments section. Bhagyashree commented, "Happy Birthday Vicky. May the crown of success be yours and the warmth of love in your arms always." Ali Merchant wrote, "Happy birthday Mera bhai, King of best times." One fan reacted, "God bless you both [heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on December 14 last year. The wedding was preceded by many pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, cocktail, Mehendi, and haldi. The couple also hosted several parties after the marriage, attended by the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor.