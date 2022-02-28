Ankita Lokhande in red saree and sleeveless blouse drops a romantic look in new pics with Vicky Jain: See here

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are among a host of other celebrity couples who joined the reality TV show, Smart Jodi. The Pavitra Rishta 2 star has shared several snippets from the show sets with her fans, and some of them are all about her ethereal elegance. Especially the latest post for which Ankita draped herself in a georgette saree and sleeveless blouse in a bright red shade.

On Sunday, Ankita dropped pictures with Vicky Jain from the sets of Smart Jodi. The actor donned a romantic look featuring a red saree and matching blouse for the click and earned a thumbs up from her fans. She captioned the post, which garnered several likes and comments, with heart emojis and the hashtag #smartjodi. She also tagged her hubby. Keep scrolling to see all the photos in Ankita's post.

Ankita's look in the pictures features a red semi-sheer georgette saree adorned with sequinned embellishments and a matching border. She wore the six yards in a traditional draping style, leaving the pallu open to form a floor-grazing drape.

Ankita teamed the six yards with a matching blouse that comes with a cropped hem length, plunging V neckline, thin sleeves, sequin embellishments done all over, and a fitted silhouette. Additionally, the 37-year-old ditched any bold accessories with the traditional look and just went for a sleek bracelet and a ring.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain.

In the end, Ankita rounded off the ethnic look by leaving her tresses open in a side parting with curled ends, and for the glam, she chose matching red lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and soft dewy base.

Vicky donned an all-white look to complement Ankita. It features a white button-down shirt with an open front, white denim jeans in a skinny fit, and a biker jacket adorned with several pockets and zipped details. He completed the ensemble with black boots and a matching belt.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The biggest names of the television industry attended the grand festivities. Additionally, Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 with Shaheer Sheikh on Zee5.